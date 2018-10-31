Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis Report, 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Service, By Deployment, By Solution, By End-use (High Technology Products, Manufacturing, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain analytics market size is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.



Growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is triggering the demand for supply chain analytics. Increasing awareness among enterprises regarding benefits offered by supply chain analytics is instrumental in accelerating the demand for analytic solutions in order to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.



Supply chain analytics solutions can help enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating time-to-market for products in the long run.



Factors such as ineffective supplier networks, shortening product life cycles, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, low supply chain visibility, and fluctuating customer demands are also facilitating supply chain optimization, thereby driving the market.



Improved outcomes and cost-effectiveness of supply chain management resulting from the adoption of supply chain analytics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of these solutions in various end-use applications, such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and manufacturing. The ability of supply chain analytics to enable effective and efficient management of end-to-end supply processes is estimated to stimulate the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Sales & operations analytics was the leading solution segment in 2017 because of surging use of machine learning in supply chain analytics solutions to dissect and aggregate data and produce predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights. The segment is estimated to post a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period

The professional segment is likely to dominate the supply chain analytics services market over the forecast period. Growing automation of professional services due to rising adoption of big data and analytics coupled with surging demand for improved mobility among service consultants is poised to escalate the growth of the segment

Cloud deployment is expected to remain the most preferred method of deployment of supply chain analytics solutions. The cloud segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.

The high technology product segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period

The manufacturing segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon as enterprises are trying to reduce the cost of supply chain as part of their efforts to reduce the overall product cost

Accenture PLC; Aera Technology; Birst, Inc.; Capgemini SA; Genpact Limited; IBM; JDA Software Group, Inc.; Kinaxis; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Maersk Group; and Manhattan Associates, Inc. are some of the key market incumbents of the supply chain analytics market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 Global supply chain analytics market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global supply chain analytics market, by solution, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global supply chain analytics market, by service, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global supply chain analytics market, by deployment, 2014 - 2025

2.2.5 Global supply chain analytics market, by enterprise size, 2014 - 2025

2.2.6 Global supply chain analytics market, by end-use, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Supply Chain Analytics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Supply Chain Analytics - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analytics Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Accuracy in demand and inventory forecasting

3.4.1.2 Increasing awareness regarding deployment of smart supply chain concept

3.4.1.3 Increasing horizontal integration activities by companies aimed at business expansion

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Data security concerns

3.4.2.2 Adoption lag

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Supply Chain Analytics - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analytics Market - Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.8 Supply Chain Analytics - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analytics Solution Outlook

4.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Solution, 2017

4.2 Planning & Procurement

4.3 Manufacturing Analytics

4.4 Sales & Operations

4.5 Logistics Analytics

4.6 Visualization & Reporting



Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analytics Service Outlook

5.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Service, 2017

5.2 Professional

5.3 Support & maintainance



Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Outlook

6.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Deployment, 2017

6.2 On-premise

6.3 Cloud



Chapter 7 Supply Chain Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2017

7.2 Large Enterprise

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises



Chapter 8 Supply Chain Analytics End-use Outlook

8.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By End-use, 2017

8.2 Retail & Consumer Goods

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Transportation

8.6 Aerospace & defense

8.7 High technology products

8.8 Others



Chapter 9 Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



Accenture PLC

Aera Technology

Birst, Inc.

Capgemini SA

Genpact Limited

IBM

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Kinaxis

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maersk Group

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Mu Sigma, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

Sage Clarity Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

