Global Supply Chain Logistics Report 2019: Trends and Challenges and Their Implications on Commercial Vehicles with Forecast to 2025

The logistics industry is inundated with challenges that have given rise to disruptive technologies to overcome them.



Key challenges faced by the supply chain logistics industry are:

Increasing carbon footprint from transportation High level of transport vehicular emissions Lack of visibility in the supply value chain Increasing human capital expenses Increased urban restrictions which hinder the movement of freight in the urban environment.

The supply chain logistics industry is undergoing a transformation with the help of disruptive technologies such as autonomous transportation, Internet of Things (IoT) & telematics, data analytics and blockchain. Increasing supply chain complexity and service requirements are leading to innovations in last-mile delivery. These technologies and trends are shaping the commercial vehicle ecosystem as well to meet the new requirements.



Demand for electric and fuel cell vehicles will increase drastically in the long term, aided by technology development and incentive programmes addressing the emissions issue and a reduction in the dependence on fossil fuels used for transportation. A combination of technologies such as IoT, augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and blockchain is creating a connected supply chain with greater transparency which addresses critical issues such as low asset utilisation, empty miles and demand-supply mismatch.



New business models have also evolved due to digital proliferation in the supply chain logistics industry. Growth of telematics services that aid driver comfort and behaviour addresses driver retention problems. Level 5 autonomy has the potential to completely eliminate driver costs; however, the impact of this will only be felt beyond 2030.



The convergence of disruptive technologies is enabling new concepts such as Digital Freight Brokerage, which not only optimises the brokerage process but also opens up new revenue streams and business opportunities. Logistics 4.0 is another concept that is enabled through the connectivity of the entire value chain. A connected supply chain, in addition to minimising the disruptions and associated losses, also maximises efficiency and throughput by improving operational KPIs.



Last-mile delivery is also undergoing a paradigm shift with the emergence of innovative business models. Usage of aerial drones and ground bots along with electric urban delivery vehicles is on the rise with a number of start-ups providing technologies in these areas. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) manufacturers are collaborating and partnering with technology companies and logistics providers on urban delivery innovations. Commercial vehicle OEMs are working double-time towards bringing futuristic technologies more quickly. A number of collaborations within OEMs, technology providers and logistics companies are among the key strategies being adopted to stay relevant.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Challenges in Logistics

Disruptions in the Logistics Value Chain

New Modes of Freight Transport

Value Proposition of Key Logistics Technologies/Trends

Confluence of Disruptive Technologies

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Partial List of Industry Participants

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

4. Mega Trends Impacting Supply Chain Logistics

Impact of Top Mega Trends on Freight Transportation

Impact of Top Mega Trends on the CV Market

5. Growth of eCommerce

Global eCommerce Industry - Overview

eCommerce Logistics Value Chain

Last-mile Deliveries Leading to New Types of Business Models

Innovations in eCommerce - Drone Delivery

Cross-border eCommerce Industry - Overview

6. Supply Chain Logistics Industry Overview

Logistics Evolution

Global Logistics Spending

Key Regions - Modal Split of Freight Transportation

Freight Transportation Modal Split in Key Industries

CO2 Emissions in Transportation

7. Supply Chain Logistics Technologies and Trends - Autonomous Transportation

Autonomous Technologies in Logistics

Autonomous Driving Overview

Progression of Automation in Long-Haul Trucks

Autonomous Truck Ecosystem

Platooning - Phase I and Phase II

Autonomous Trucking - Long-Haul Hub-to-Hub Application

Value Proposition of Autonomous Driving for Industry Stakeholders

Impact of Autonomous Driving on the CV Ecosystem

Growth Implications of Autonomous Transportation

8. Blockchain

Blockchain - Overview

Blockchain in eCommerce

Blockchain Application in the CV Industry

Value Proposition of Blockchain for Industry Stakeholders

Impact of Blockchain on the CV Ecosystem

Growth Implications of Blockchain

9. Data Analytics

Big Data Analytics in Logistics

Big Data Use Cases in Logistics

Application of Data Analytics in Logistics - Fuel Cost Optimisation

Value Proposition of Big Data Analytics on Industry Stakeholders

Growth Implications of Big Data - Data Monetisation

10. IoT and Telematics

IoT in the Logistics Industry

IoT in Transportation - Telematics

Levels of Telematics Services

Telematics Penetration in CVs

Value Proposition of IoT in Transportation

Growth Implications of IoT and Telematics

11. Paradigm Shift in Urban Logistics

Shift in Last-Mile Delivery

Last-mile Innovations Leading to New Business Models

Aerial Delivery Drones - Forecast

Delivery Bots/Ground Drones

Delivery Bots Use Cases

Comparison of Aerial and Ground Drones

Aerial Drone Use Case - Shipping/Retail/Oil & Gas

Case Study - Workhorse: UPS, Autonomous Cargo Delivery

Companies to Watch in Aerial Drone Delivery

Other Companies Investing in Aerial Drones

Value Proposition of Last-Mile Delivery Innovations on Industry Stakeholders

Growth Implications of Last-Mile Delivery Innovations on the CV Ecosystem

12. Convergence of Disruptive Technologies - Digital Freight Brokerage

Brokerage Solution Types

Digital Freight Brokerage Business Model

Key Drivers and Enabling Technologies

Key Acquisitions/Investments in 2018

Value Proposition of Digital Freight Brokerage on Industry Stakeholders

Growth Implications of Digital Freight Brokerage

13. Logistics 4.0

Logistics 4.0 Compared to Traditional Supply Chain Ecosystem

Value Proposition of a Connected Supply Chain

Growth Implications of Logistics 4.0

14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for CVs

15. Conclusions

Confluence of Disruptive Technologies

Urban Logistics - LCVs

Haulage - Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Changing Physiognomy of Trucks

16. Appendix



