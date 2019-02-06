Global Surety Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 28.77 Billion by 2027 from US$ 15.33 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Surety Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Bond Type (Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, and Court Surety Bond)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surety market is expected to grow to US$ 28.77 billion by 2027 from US$ 15.33 billion in 2018

The demand for surety is highly propelled with the increasing demand for restoration of ageing infrastructure of developed economies worldwide. However, shortage of skilled professionals in the surety industry is restraining the surety market growth to certain extent.

The global surety market is highly fragmented with local players, banks and global companies operating in the market. Also, major and small players are trying to come up with innovative solutions to attract a large base of customers. Currently, the surety market is experiencing a high growth in the developing economies of South America region. This is due to the growing number of construction activities and government regulations in the region.

On the basis of bond type, contract surety bond is the leading segment of the global surety market. In the construction industry, contract surety bond is highly used particularly for public construction projects. Contract Surety Bond is also known as contractor bond; contract bond is a type of surety bond that is used by the investors and developers in the construction business, as a guarantee that the terms and condition of the contract will be fulfilled. The contract bond protects against the losses incurred due to the contractor's failure to complete the project or meet the contract specification. Surety providers evaluate the principal builder's financial merits and charge a premium in accordance with the likeness of occurrence of an adverse event.

The overall surety market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the surety market.

