Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, High-Speed Placement Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High-Speed Placement Equipment will reach a market size of US$221.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$346.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview

Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment

The Booming ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in

Asia-Pacific

China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CyberOptics Corporation (USA)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA)

Fuji Corporation (Japan)

Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Heller Industries, Inc. (USA)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Juki Corporation (Japan)

Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Mycronic AB (Sweden)

Naprotek, Inc. (USA)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Nordson DAGE (UK)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Saki Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne, Inc. (USA)

Universal Instruments Corporation (USA)

Viscom AG (Germany)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects

for SMT Equipment

Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors

A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices

Transportation and Automotive Electronics

Medical and Healthcare Devices

Aerospace & Defense Equipment

LED Components

Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment

for SMT Equipment

Evolving Role of 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully

Automated SMT Platforms

Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial

Revolutions

IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for

Industry 4.0

SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT

Placement Equipment Market

Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment

Market

Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment

Market

SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers

Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market

SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions

SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from

Detection to Prevention

Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of

Inspection Equipment

'Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection

Equipment

Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs

Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for

SMT Inspection Equipment

Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced

Inspection Equipment

Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems

3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth

Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next

Generation AOIs

AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities

Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for

Success

Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency

SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects

Trend-Setting Technologies

Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment

Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand

Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment

APT Drives the Market

Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment

Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive

Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment

Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment

Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing

Industry Spurs Growth

Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT

Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects

Demand for 'High-Mix' Equipment on Rise

Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for

Environment Protection

Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time

From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile

Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT

Equipment

ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures

SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects

Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth

Commoditization Kills Price Differentials

Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins

Used Equipment: The Threat is Real

High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants

Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and

Inspection

High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in

SMT Inspection Equipment

Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection

Equipment

Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment

Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership

Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry

Technology Challenges

Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials

Unstable Packaging

Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability

and Design Requirements

Thermal Pad Voiding

Latest Advancement in SMT Technology

Technological Innovations

Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement

Smart Feeder Technology

Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines

Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009

to 2017

Table 15: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 18: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Equipment Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

the United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 33: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 41: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment

Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 46: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

France by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: French Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 48: French Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: German Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 51: German Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 52: Italian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 54: Italian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Equipment Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: United Kingdom Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Equipment Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type:

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 64: Rest of World Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Equipment Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 69

