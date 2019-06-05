Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market 2017-2018 & 2019-2025 - Evolving Role of Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Screen Print Equipment (Manual Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, & Automatic Screen Print Equipment)
- Placement Equipment Market (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium Speed Placement Equipment, & Low-Speed Placement Equipment)
- Soldering Equipment (Reflow Oven, & Wave Oven)
- Cleaning Equipment, Inspection Equipment (Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, & Laser Inspection Equipment)
- Repair and Rework Equipment (Manual Repair and Rework Equipment, & Semi-automatic Repair and Rework Equipment).
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- CyberOptics Corporation (USA)
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Fuji Corporation (Japan)
- Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Heller Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Juki Corporation (Japan)
- Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)
- Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
- Mycronic AB (Sweden)
- Naprotek, Inc. (USA)
- Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
- Nordson DAGE (UK)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Saki Corporation (Japan)
- Teradyne, Inc. (USA)
- Universal Instruments Corporation (USA)
- Viscom AG (Germany)
- YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview
Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market
Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment
The Booming ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific
China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects for SMT Equipment
Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors
A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices
Transportation and Automotive Electronics
Medical and Healthcare Devices
Aerospace & Defense Equipment
LED Components
Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT Equipment
Evolving Role of Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms
Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for Industry 4.0
SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT Placement Equipment Market
Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment Market
Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment Market
SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers
Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market
SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions
SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from Detection to Prevention
Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of Inspection Equipment
Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection Equipment
Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs
Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for SMT Inspection Equipment
Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced Inspection Equipment
Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems
3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth
Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next Generation AOIs
AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities
Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for Success
Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency
SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects
Trend-Setting Technologies
Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment
Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand
Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment
APT Drives the Market
Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment
Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment
Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment
Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth
Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT
Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects
Demand for High-Mix' Equipment on Rise
Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for Environment Protection
Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time
From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT Equipment
ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures
4. CHALLENGES AND MARKET RESTRAINTS
SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects
Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth
Commoditization Kills Price Differentials
Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins
Used Equipment: The Threat is Real
High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and Inspection
High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in SMT Inspection Equipment
Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection Equipment
Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment
Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership
Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry
Technology Challenges
Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials
Unstable Packaging
Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability and Design Requirements
Thermal Pad Voiding
5. THE TECH PRIMER
SMT - A Curtain Raiser
Electronics Packaging Technology Prior to SMT
Packaging Without Holes
What Drives SMT Market?
Benefits of Surface Mounting
Higher Functional Density and Spatial Utilization
Substantial Reduction in Costs and Board Weights
Superior Electrical Performance
Shortened Time-to-Market
Initial Glitches
Type I, II and III Surface Mount Assemblies
Types of Surface Mount Packages
Small Outline Integrated Circuits (SOICs)
Plastic Leaded or Leadless Chip Carriers (PLCCs and LCCs)
Chip Scale Packages (CSPs)
Ball Grid Arrays (BGAs)
Micro Ball Grid Array (microBGAs)
Fine Pitch Devices
Surface Mounting - A Concise Overview of the Process
Defects - Intimidating Challenges to the Board Quality and Performance
Sources of Defects
Description of Process Related Defects
Cost of Defects
Surface Mount Design - The First Step
Designing Entails 80% of the Cost
What are Land Patterns?
Some Major Design Considerations
Spatial Considerations
Component Alignment Considerations
Via Holes
Number of Test Nodes
Prototype Inspection
Solder Paste Application/Paste Printing - The Blue Print
Important Considerations for Good Quality Printing
Why Use Solder Paste?
Which Type of Solder Paste to be Used?
Prerequisites of an Ideal Solder Paste
Regulations on the Usage of Solder Pastes
Component Placement - Mounting'
Prerequisites for Precise Placement
Soldering - Making the Electrical Connections
Reflow Soldering
Wave Soldering
Classification of Solder Joints
Good Solder Joint
Poor Solder Fillet
Shorts
Cleaning - Wiping off the Contaminants
Impact of Cleaning Processes on Component Choice
Inspection - Locating the Defects
Visual/Manual Inspection
Optical/Laser Inspection
X-Ray Inspection
Repair and Rework - Setting the Defects Right
Functional Testing - The Ultimate Step
Emerging Technologies, Challenges and the Roadmap for the Future
6. INNOVATIONS
Latest Advancement in SMT Technology
Technological Innovations
Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement
Smart Feeder Technology
Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines
Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Classification of SMT Equipment
Low-Range/Entry Level Machinery
Mid-Range Machinery
High-Range/High Level Machinery
Used Equipment
New Equipment
SMT Screen Print Equipment
Advantages of Screen Print Equipment
Manual Screen Print Equipment
Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment
Automatic Screen Print Equipment
Screen Printing: Still a Relevant Technology
SMT Placement Equipment
On Basis of Technology
Gantry/Cartesian Robots
Turret Placement Systems
On Basis of Speed
High Speed Placement Systems
Medium Speed Placement Systems
Low Speed Placement Systems
SMT Soldering Equipment
Reflow Ovens
Design Considerations
Wave Ovens
SMT Cleaning Equipment
Aqueous Cleaning Equipment
Semi-Aqueous
Solvent Cleaning Equipment
Traditional Solvents: Tarnished by Environmental Impact
Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment
SMT Inspection Equipment
Optical Inspection Systems: Camera Eyes the SMT Lines
Manual Inspection Systems
Automated Optical Injection
Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems
Technological Drivers
Increasing Circuit Complexity and Density
Improvements in Key Technology Components of AOI Systems
Miniaturization Drive
Advantages of AOIs
Optical Inspection Systems for Yield Management
Post-Print-Paste Inspection Machines
Post-Placement Inspection Machines
Post-Reflow Inspection Machines
Post Reflow or Post Placement?
X-Ray Inspection Equipment: X-Ploring the Unseen
Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance
Focal Spot Size
Tube Voltage
Geometric Magnification
Tube Lifetime
Standalone or Inline..?
Types of X-Ray Equipment
Manual X-Ray Inspection Systems
Semi Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems
Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems
How to Improve Functionality of AXIs?
False Failures
Escape Rates
False Failure Rates and Escape Rates: Striking the Balance
Benefits of AXIs
2 Dimensional X-Ray Systems
3 Dimensional X-Ray Systems
The Choice of the Ideal System
Laser Inspection Systems
Prerequisites of Laser Beams for High Precision Inspection
Emerging Trends in Inspection Systems
Next Gen' Inspection Systems Team up' to Fix' the Problems
SMT Repair and Rework Equipment
Manual Rework and Repair Equipment
Semi-Automatic Rework and Repair Equipment
SMT Equipment Markets: A Historic Backdrop
After All, It's the Testing Time'
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Global Leading Vendors of SMT Equipment
Leading Players in World SMT Equipment Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ASM Assembly Systems, Fuji, Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Yamaha Motor and Others
Leading Players in the Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Market (2013 Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales
Vendors Resort to Novel Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
Value Added Services Become Key Differentiator
Towards Consolidated Endeavors
Select M&A Deals in the World SMT Equipment Marketplace
8.1 Focus on Select Key Players
8.2 Product Introductions/Launches
Yamaha Motor Introduces YSP10 Solder Paste Printer
Mycronic Demonstrates the New MYPro Line Assembly Solution
Transition Automation Rolls Out Permalex Universal Holder and Blade Assembly for MPM Edison Printers
Saki Bags Support Certification for AOI Systems for Panasonic's APC-MFB2 System
SAKI Announces New 3Di AOI System
ASM Upgrades SIPLACE TX
Electrovert Unveils DwellFlex 4.0 Variable Contact Wave Solder Nozzle
Nordson DAGE Introduces Quadra W8 Wafer Inspection System
Teradyne Adds DC80+ and DCMUX Options for UltraFLEX Test System
Mitsubishi Electric to Introduce MISOP Surface-Mount Package IPM
Speedprint Technology Unveils SP1550 Printer
Yamaha Motor Unveils New YSi-SP High-speed 3D Solder Paste Inspection Machine
Saki Showcases New 3Di AOI Systems
Universal Instruments Rolls Out Uflex Automation Platform
Universal Instruments Showcases AdvantisV Platform
Nordson YESTECH Rolls Out FX-942UV ACI In-Line Dual Sided Optical Inspection System
Viscom Introduces New 3D Inspection System with High-Throughput Camera
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
MKS Instruments Acquires Electro Scientific Industries
Z-AXIS Expands 3D Printing Capabilities at Rochester, New York Facility
Sky Power Teams Up with Ersa Soldering Tools
KLA-Tencor Snaps Up Orbotech
Teradyne Acquires Lemsys
BTU International Expands Partnership with CORE-emt to Sweden
Glenbrook Technologies Appoints PAKT Electronics as Exclusive Representative in Poland
Kulicke & Soffa Inaugurates China Demo Center in Suzhou Facility
Saki Teams Up with PAC Global and CEME
Cogiscan Inks OEM Reseller Agreement with Universal Instruments
Compass Group Equity Partners Acquires Logic PD
Fuji Machine Manufacturing Changes Name to FUJI Corporation
ITW Establishes ITW EAE
Saki Joins ASYS PULSE Community
SAKI Inaugurates New Factory in Chiba, Japan
Tsinghua University Deploys Fuzion2-60 Platform in its SMT Lab
Universal Instruments Appoints SMTo Engineering as Channel Partner in Mexico
Mycronic Snaps Up Vi TECHNOLOGY
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85)
- The United States (44)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (23)
- France (3)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (1)
