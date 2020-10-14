Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (2020 to 2025) - Focus on Application, Chemical Type, Base Material/Surface Type, and Country Level Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Focus on Application, Chemical Type, Base Material/Surface Type, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface treatment chemicals market is growing in the present market, especially in automotive, general industries and machinery, coil industry, and aerospace, along with other applications, including metalworking, glass, and wood industries. These end users have been adopting surface treatment chemicals as these materials enhance the durability, aesthetics, corrosion and weathering resistance and longevity of the substrates/components on which they are applied to. Also, there have been recent developments in surface treatment chemicals where these materials have been found to be effective in combating the COVID-19 virus.

Among the various chemical types of surface treatment chemicals, the corrosion protection chemicals hold the largest market share. However, the adoption of passivation chemicals is expected to be increasing fastest during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Among the various base material/surface types, the metals hold the largest market share. However, the demand for surface treatment chemicals for other surfaces, such as wood and glass, is expected to be witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Apart from growing demand for the surface treatment chemicals, there are some issues that are likely to restrict market growth. These include strict environmental norms related to the release of harmful chromium contents, such as hexavalent chromium and severely impacted automotive and aerospace industries due to the global lockdowns imposed as a safety measure against the COVID-19 virus.

The global surface treatment chemicals market accounted for $6,187.4 million in 2019 and is expected to be $7,833.5 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increased adoption of surface treatment chemicals in the growing end-use industries, such as automotive, general industries and industrial machinery, coil industry, and aerospace. These materials have proved their potential against combating COVID-19 by the development of the MIRO UV-C product by ALANOD GmbH.

Market Report Coverage - Global Surface Treatment Chemicals

Market Segmentation

Chemical Type-Corrosion Protection Chemicals, Cleaners, Anodizing Chemicals, Passivating Agents, Others

Base Material/Surface Type -Metals, Plastics, Others (Other Surfaces such as Wood and Glass)

Application -Automotive, General Industrial, Industrial Machinery, Coil Industry, Aerospace Industry, Others

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada , and Mexico

- U.S., , and Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) - Japan , India , South Korea , Rest-of-APJ

, , , Rest-of-APJ China

Europe - Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest-of- Europe (RoE)

- , , , , Rest-of- (RoE) U.K.

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Rest-of-MEA

and - , , Rest-of-MEA South America - Brazil , Argentina , Rest-of- South America

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for surface treatment chemicals from end use industries/applications

Growing industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) and China regions

and (APJ) and regions Growing demand for various types of surface treatment chemicals

Market Challenges

Strict Environmental Norms

Impact of COVID-19 on automotive and aerospace sectors

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in emerging applications and regions

Application of surface treatments to printed circuit boards (PCBs)

Bio-based and chromium-free (REACH Compliant) surface treatment chemicals

Newly developed surface treatment chemicals for combating COVID-19

Key Companies Profiled

Aalberts Surface Treatment, ALANOD GmbH, Bulk Chemicals Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, JCU Corporation, Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Solvay, SurTec, SOCOMORE and The Sherwin Williams Company, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How much revenue was generated by the global surface treatment chemicals market in 2019, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by the market by 2025?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global surface treatment chemicals market?

How is the global surface treatment chemicals market expected to grow during the forecast period, on the basis of segments?

Impact of COVID-19 on business dynamics of different regions

What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions toward the regulations and standards for surface treatment chemicals?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global surface treatment chemicals market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 MARKETS



2 APPLICATIONS

3 PRODUCTS

3.1 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Chemical Type)

3.1.1 Corrosion Protection Chemicals

3.1.1.1 Conversion Coatings

3.1.1.1.1 Phosphate Conversion Coatings (PCCs)

3.1.1.1.1.1 Zinc Phosphate Conversion Coatings (ZPCCs)

3.1.1.1.1.2 Iron Phosphate Conversion Coatings (IPCCs)

3.1.1.1.1.3 Manganese Phosphate Conversion Coatings (MPCCs)

3.1.1.1.2 Oxide Conversion Coatings (OCCs)

3.1.1.1.3 Chromate Conversion Coatings

3.1.1.1.4 Phosphate-Free Conversion Coatings

3.1.1.1.5 Electro-Ceramic Conversion Coatings (ECCCs)

3.1.1.1.6 Nano-Ceramic Conversion Coatings (NCCCs)

3.1.1.2 Coil Coatings

3.1.1.3 Others

3.1.1.3.1 Electrical Insulation Coatings

3.1.2 Cleaners

3.1.2.1 Alkaline Degreasers

3.1.3 Anodizing Agents

3.1.4 Passivating Agents

3.1.5 Others

3.1.5.1 Lubricants

3.1.5.2 Metalworking Fluids

3.1.5.3 Glass Cutting Fluids

3.1.5.4 Interleaving Powders

3.1.5.5 Paint Strippers

3.1.5.6 Paint Detackification Fluids

3.1.5.7 Precision Micro-Chemicals

3.1.5.8 Sealants

3.1.5.9 Pretreatment Primer

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Chemical Type), $Million

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Corrosion Protection Chemicals

3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Cleaners

3.2.3 Demand Analysis of Anodizing Chemicals

3.2.4 Demand Analysis of Passivating Agents

3.2.5 Demand Analysis of Others

3.3 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Base Material/Surface Type)

3.3.1 Metals

3.3.1.1 Iron and Steel

3.3.1.2 Aluminum

3.3.1.3 Other Metals (Magnesium and Zinc)

3.3.1.3.1 Magnesium

3.3.1.3.2 Zinc

3.3.2 Plastics

3.3.3 Other Surfaces (Wood and Glass)

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Base Material/Surface Type), $Million

3.4.1 Demand Analysis of Metals

3.4.1.1 Demand Analysis of Iron and Steel

3.4.1.2 Demand Analysis of Aluminum

3.4.1.3 Demand Analysis of Other Metals (Magnesium and Zinc)

3.4.2 Demand Analysis of Plastics

3.4.3 Demand Analysis of Other Surfaces (Wood and Glass)

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.5.1 Opportunity Matrix (by Region)

3.5.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

4 REGIONS

4.1 Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market (by Region), 2019-2025

4.2 NORTH AMERICA

4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC & JAPAN (APJ)

4.4 CHINA

4.5 EUROPE

4.6 U.K.

4.7 Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

4.8 South America





5 MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles



6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

6.2.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling



Companies Mentioned



Aalberts Surface Treatment

ALANOD GmbH

Bulk Chemicals Inc.

Chemetall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

JCU Corporation

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

Quaker Chemical Corporation

SOCOMORE

Solvay

SurTec

The Sherwin-Williams Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqainq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

