Global Surfactants Market (2019 to 2025) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for surfactants was USD 39,901 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52,417 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%, between 2020 and 2025.



The growth is primarily due to the growing population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization in countries of Asia Pacific. There is growing demand for surfactants from applications such as home care, personal care, and agrochemicals. The factors restraining the growth of this market is the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies regarding the use of synthetic or petrochemical based surfactants.

Non-ionic surfactants to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Non-ionic surfactant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because these surfactants do not carry any charge and are compatible with charged molecules. Thus, they can be used with all types of surfactants. Moreover, they have low foaming and better emulsifying property compared to other surfactants.

Agrochemicals to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The agrochemicals segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They are used in formulations of agrochemicals that are used for crop protection. Moreover, they act as dispersing agents, suspending agents, wetting agents, foaming agents, and penetration aids and helps to enhance the contact of various active ingredients with the crop surface.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for surfactants. The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased demand for personal care and home care products are primarily responsible for the high consumption of surfactants. In addition, the increasing population is another factor which is estimated to drive the demand for surfactants in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Surfactants Market: Realistic Pessimistic Optimistic and Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Surfactants Market

4.2 Surfactants Market by Region

4.3 Surfactants Market by Type

4.4 Apac Surfactants Market by Country and Type (2019)

4.5 Surfactants Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand from Various Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Government Agencies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Surfactants and Sustainable Green Surfactant Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Toxicity of Some Surfactants

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Materials

6.2.2 Synthesis

6.2.3 Downstream Process

6.2.4 Market & Distribution

6.2.5 End-Use Industries

6.3 Ecosystem of Surfactants Market

6.4 Average Selling Price Range

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.7.1 Case Study of Emulsions Breaker at Semanggi Field Production

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.9 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.9.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

7 Import and Export of Surfactants

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anionic Surfactants

7.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants

7.4 Cationic Surfactants

8 Impact of COVID-19 on Surfactants Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain or Logistics

8.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Surfactants

8.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Palm Oil

8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Care Market

8.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Oil Industry

9 Surfactants Market by Substrate

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Synthetic Surfactants

9.3 Bio-Based Surfactants

9.3.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-Based Surfactants

9.3.1.1 Sucrose Esters

9.3.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycosides

9.3.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamides

9.3.1.4 Sorbitan Esters

9.3.2 Biosurfactants

9.3.2.1 Low Molecular Weight Biosurfactants

9.3.2.2 High Molecular Weight Biosurfactants

10 Surfactants Market by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Anionic Surfactants

10.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability Drive the Demand for Anionic Surfactants

10.2.2 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

10.2.3 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates

10.2.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates

10.2.5 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

10.2.6 Methyl Ester Sulfonates

10.2.7 Sulfosuccinates

10.2.8 Others

10.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants

10.3.1 Low Foaming and Better Emulsifying Property to Drive the Growth of Non-Ionic Surfactants

10.3.2 Alcohol Ethoxylates

10.3.3 Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

10.3.4 Amine Oxides

10.3.5 Fatty Acid Esters

10.3.6 Others

10.4 Cationic Surfactants

10.4.1 Non-Mixability with Anionic Surfactants to Affect the Cationic Surfactants Segment

10.4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

10.4.3 Others

10.5 Amphoteric Surfactants

10.5.1 the Growing Demand for Personal Care Products to Drive the Amphoteric Surfactants Segment

10.5.2 Betaines

10.5.3 Others

11 Surfactants Market by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Home Care

11.2.1 Growing Demand for Detergents Fabric Softeners and Dishwashing Agents to Drive the Market in the Home Care Segment

11.3 Personal Care

11.3.1 Growing Population Rising Consumer Spending Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Demand for Surfactants in Personal Care Application

11.4 Textile

11.4.1 Growing Production of Textiles to Drive the Surfactants Market

11.5 Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning

11.5.1 Requirement of Properties Such As Detergency Foam Control and Bacterial Action to Drive the Market

11.6 Elastomers & Plastics

11.6.1 need to Modify the Characteristics of Elastomers & Plastics Drives the Surfactants Market

11.7 Oilfield Chemicals

11.7.1 Use of Surfactants during the Oil Production Process to Drive their Demand

11.8 Agrochemicals

11.8.1 need for Adjuvants in Agrochemicals to Drive the Demand for Surfactants in This Segment

11.9 Food & Beverage

11.9.1 Growing Demand for Food & Beverages to Drive the Surfactants Market Globally

11.10 Others

11.10.1 Pharmaceuticals

11.10.2 Paints & Coatings

11.10.3 Construction

11.10.4 Lubricant & Fuel Additives

11.10.5 Mining

11.10.6 Pulp & Paper

11.10.7 Leather Manufacturing

11.10.8 Ski Waxes

11.10.9 Electroplating

11.10.10 Inks

11.10.11 Adhesives

12 Surfactants Market by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 APAC

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-End Products to Drive the Market

12.2.2 India

12.2.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Manufacturing Sectors

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.3.1 Growing Consumption of Anionic and Non-Ionic Surfactants

12.2.4 Rest of APAC

12.3 North America

12.3.1 US

12.3.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment to Drive the Market

12.3.2 Canada

12.3.2.1 Increasing Population and Growing Demand for Bio-Based Surfactants

12.3.3 Mexico

12.3.3.1 Growing Population and Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Surfactants Market in the Country

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 Germany

12.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Low Voc and Natural Products

12.4.2 Italy

12.4.2.1 Established Food Processing Personal Care and Home Care Sectors

12.4.3 France

12.4.3.1 Growth in Industrial Activities

12.4.4 Spain

12.4.4.1 Growth in the Automotive and Food Processing Sectors

12.4.5 UK

12.4.5.1 Growing Personal Care and Home Care Applications

12.4.6 Netherlands

12.4.6.1 Lower Unemployment Rate and Higher Disposable Income to Drive Market

12.4.7 Poland

12.4.7.1 Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers to Drive the Market

12.4.8 Rest of Europe

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.1.1 Growth in Agriculture Oil Textile and Personal Care Sectors

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.2.1 Growth in the Population and Personal Care Sector

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.3.1 Cheap Labor and Raw Material Cost Drive the Market

12.5.4 Saudi Arabia

12.5.4.1 Growing Demand from Oilfield Chemicals

12.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.1.1 Growing Personal Care Mining and Agriculture Sectors

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.2.1 Growing Population to Drive the Surfactants Market

12.6.3 Rest of South America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping 2019 (Leading Players)

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping 2019 (Other Players)

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Starting Blocks

13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.7 Business Strategy Excellence

13.8 Market Share of Surfactant Manufacturers

13.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.9.1 New Product Launch

13.9.2 Innovation

13.9.3 Expansion

13.9.4 Partnership & Agreement

13.9.5 Acquisition

13.9.6 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF SE

14.2 Nouryon

14.3 Evonik Industries AG

14.4 Stepan Company

14.5 Solvay

14.6 The DOW Chemical Company

14.7 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

14.8 Clariant

14.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

14.10 Kao Corporation

14.11 Lonza

14.12 Croda International Plc

14.13 Additional Players

14.13.1 Aarti Industries Limited

14.13.2 Adeka Corporation

14.13.3 Ak Chemtech Co. Ltd.

14.13.4 Alzo International Inc.

14.13.5 Arkema Group

14.13.6 Bayer AG

14.13.7 Cargill Incorporated

14.13.8 Cepsa

14.13.9 Colonial Chemical Inc.

14.13.10 EOC Group

14.13.11 Enaspol A.S.

14.13.12 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

14.13.13 Innospec

14.13.14 KLK Oleo

14.13.15 Lankem

14.13.16 Oxiteno

14.13.17 PCC Group

14.13.18 Pilot Chemical Corp.

14.13.19 Reliance Industries Limited

14.13.20 Sanyo Chemical Ltd.

14.13.21 Sasol

14.13.22 Sialco Materials Ltd.

14.13.23 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.13.24 Taiwan Njc Corporation. Ltd.

14.13.25 The Lubrizol Corporation

14.13.26 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

14.13.27 3M

14.13.28 Unger Fabrikker AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb0xq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

