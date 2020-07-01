Global Surfactants Market (2019 to 2025) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size for surfactants was USD 39,901 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52,417 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%, between 2020 and 2025.
The growth is primarily due to the growing population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization in countries of Asia Pacific. There is growing demand for surfactants from applications such as home care, personal care, and agrochemicals. The factors restraining the growth of this market is the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies regarding the use of synthetic or petrochemical based surfactants.
Non-ionic surfactants to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period.
Non-ionic surfactant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because these surfactants do not carry any charge and are compatible with charged molecules. Thus, they can be used with all types of surfactants. Moreover, they have low foaming and better emulsifying property compared to other surfactants.
Agrochemicals to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The agrochemicals segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They are used in formulations of agrochemicals that are used for crop protection. Moreover, they act as dispersing agents, suspending agents, wetting agents, foaming agents, and penetration aids and helps to enhance the contact of various active ingredients with the crop surface.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.
APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for surfactants. The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased demand for personal care and home care products are primarily responsible for the high consumption of surfactants. In addition, the increasing population is another factor which is estimated to drive the demand for surfactants in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Surfactants Market: Realistic Pessimistic Optimistic and Pre-COVID-19 Scenario
3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
3.1.4 Realistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Surfactants Market
4.2 Surfactants Market by Region
4.3 Surfactants Market by Type
4.4 Apac Surfactants Market by Country and Type (2019)
4.5 Surfactants Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand from Various Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Government Agencies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Surfactants and Sustainable Green Surfactant Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Toxicity of Some Surfactants
5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Raw Materials
6.2.2 Synthesis
6.2.3 Downstream Process
6.2.4 Market & Distribution
6.2.5 End-Use Industries
6.3 Ecosystem of Surfactants Market
6.4 Average Selling Price Range
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Case Study Analysis
6.7.1 Case Study of Emulsions Breaker at Semanggi Field Production
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.8.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.9 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.9.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
7 Import and Export of Surfactants
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anionic Surfactants
7.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants
7.4 Cationic Surfactants
8 Impact of COVID-19 on Surfactants Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain or Logistics
8.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Surfactants
8.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Palm Oil
8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Care Market
8.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Oil Industry
9 Surfactants Market by Substrate
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Synthetic Surfactants
9.3 Bio-Based Surfactants
9.3.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-Based Surfactants
9.3.1.1 Sucrose Esters
9.3.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycosides
9.3.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamides
9.3.1.4 Sorbitan Esters
9.3.2 Biosurfactants
9.3.2.1 Low Molecular Weight Biosurfactants
9.3.2.2 High Molecular Weight Biosurfactants
10 Surfactants Market by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Anionic Surfactants
10.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability Drive the Demand for Anionic Surfactants
10.2.2 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate
10.2.3 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates
10.2.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
10.2.5 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates
10.2.6 Methyl Ester Sulfonates
10.2.7 Sulfosuccinates
10.2.8 Others
10.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants
10.3.1 Low Foaming and Better Emulsifying Property to Drive the Growth of Non-Ionic Surfactants
10.3.2 Alcohol Ethoxylates
10.3.3 Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates
10.3.4 Amine Oxides
10.3.5 Fatty Acid Esters
10.3.6 Others
10.4 Cationic Surfactants
10.4.1 Non-Mixability with Anionic Surfactants to Affect the Cationic Surfactants Segment
10.4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
10.4.3 Others
10.5 Amphoteric Surfactants
10.5.1 the Growing Demand for Personal Care Products to Drive the Amphoteric Surfactants Segment
10.5.2 Betaines
10.5.3 Others
11 Surfactants Market by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Home Care
11.2.1 Growing Demand for Detergents Fabric Softeners and Dishwashing Agents to Drive the Market in the Home Care Segment
11.3 Personal Care
11.3.1 Growing Population Rising Consumer Spending Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Demand for Surfactants in Personal Care Application
11.4 Textile
11.4.1 Growing Production of Textiles to Drive the Surfactants Market
11.5 Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning
11.5.1 Requirement of Properties Such As Detergency Foam Control and Bacterial Action to Drive the Market
11.6 Elastomers & Plastics
11.6.1 need to Modify the Characteristics of Elastomers & Plastics Drives the Surfactants Market
11.7 Oilfield Chemicals
11.7.1 Use of Surfactants during the Oil Production Process to Drive their Demand
11.8 Agrochemicals
11.8.1 need for Adjuvants in Agrochemicals to Drive the Demand for Surfactants in This Segment
11.9 Food & Beverage
11.9.1 Growing Demand for Food & Beverages to Drive the Surfactants Market Globally
11.10 Others
11.10.1 Pharmaceuticals
11.10.2 Paints & Coatings
11.10.3 Construction
11.10.4 Lubricant & Fuel Additives
11.10.5 Mining
11.10.6 Pulp & Paper
11.10.7 Leather Manufacturing
11.10.8 Ski Waxes
11.10.9 Electroplating
11.10.10 Inks
11.10.11 Adhesives
12 Surfactants Market by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 APAC
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-End Products to Drive the Market
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Manufacturing Sectors
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 Growing Consumption of Anionic and Non-Ionic Surfactants
12.2.4 Rest of APAC
12.3 North America
12.3.1 US
12.3.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment to Drive the Market
12.3.2 Canada
12.3.2.1 Increasing Population and Growing Demand for Bio-Based Surfactants
12.3.3 Mexico
12.3.3.1 Growing Population and Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Surfactants Market in the Country
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 Germany
12.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Low Voc and Natural Products
12.4.2 Italy
12.4.2.1 Established Food Processing Personal Care and Home Care Sectors
12.4.3 France
12.4.3.1 Growth in Industrial Activities
12.4.4 Spain
12.4.4.1 Growth in the Automotive and Food Processing Sectors
12.4.5 UK
12.4.5.1 Growing Personal Care and Home Care Applications
12.4.6 Netherlands
12.4.6.1 Lower Unemployment Rate and Higher Disposable Income to Drive Market
12.4.7 Poland
12.4.7.1 Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers to Drive the Market
12.4.8 Rest of Europe
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Egypt
12.5.1.1 Growth in Agriculture Oil Textile and Personal Care Sectors
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.2.1 Growth in the Population and Personal Care Sector
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.3.1 Cheap Labor and Raw Material Cost Drive the Market
12.5.4 Saudi Arabia
12.5.4.1 Growing Demand from Oilfield Chemicals
12.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.6 South America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.1.1 Growing Personal Care Mining and Agriculture Sectors
12.6.2 Argentina
12.6.2.1 Growing Population to Drive the Surfactants Market
12.6.3 Rest of South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping 2019 (Leading Players)
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping 2019 (Other Players)
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Starting Blocks
13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.7 Business Strategy Excellence
13.8 Market Share of Surfactant Manufacturers
13.9 Competitive Situation and Trends
13.9.1 New Product Launch
13.9.2 Innovation
13.9.3 Expansion
13.9.4 Partnership & Agreement
13.9.5 Acquisition
13.9.6 Other Developments
14 Company Profiles
14.1 BASF SE
14.2 Nouryon
14.3 Evonik Industries AG
14.4 Stepan Company
14.5 Solvay
14.6 The DOW Chemical Company
14.7 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
14.8 Clariant
14.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
14.10 Kao Corporation
14.11 Lonza
14.12 Croda International Plc
14.13 Additional Players
14.13.1 Aarti Industries Limited
14.13.2 Adeka Corporation
14.13.3 Ak Chemtech Co. Ltd.
14.13.4 Alzo International Inc.
14.13.5 Arkema Group
14.13.6 Bayer AG
14.13.7 Cargill Incorporated
14.13.8 Cepsa
14.13.9 Colonial Chemical Inc.
14.13.10 EOC Group
14.13.11 Enaspol A.S.
14.13.12 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
14.13.13 Innospec
14.13.14 KLK Oleo
14.13.15 Lankem
14.13.16 Oxiteno
14.13.17 PCC Group
14.13.18 Pilot Chemical Corp.
14.13.19 Reliance Industries Limited
14.13.20 Sanyo Chemical Ltd.
14.13.21 Sasol
14.13.22 Sialco Materials Ltd.
14.13.23 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.13.24 Taiwan Njc Corporation. Ltd.
14.13.25 The Lubrizol Corporation
14.13.26 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
14.13.27 3M
14.13.28 Unger Fabrikker AS
