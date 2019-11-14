Global Surfactants Market Report 2019-2025 with Profiles of Major Companies & Industry Guide with Contact details of 100+ Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for Surfactants in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is likely to witness the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 5.8%. Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners form the largest application for Surfactants, the global market for which is forecast to be US$10.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2025.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Surfactants market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025.

The market for surfactants is likely to maintain a healthy growth owing to developments in the end-user industries, such as detergents and personal care products, especially in the developing economies. Other factors that will contribute to demand include low prices and easy availability of surfactants that have made their range of applications even wider.



The four broad categories into which surfactants can be classified include amphoteric (or zwitterionic), anionic, cationic and nonionic. They are primarily used in detergents, cleaners, soaps, cosmetics & personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and petroleum production, paints, plastics, and agrochemicals, among others.



Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Surfactants, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product types/sub-types and applications

Market size of Surfactants is estimated in this report by product types/sub-types and applications across all major countries

Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks

Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries

Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery

Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 36

The industry guide includes the contact details for 106 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What are Surfactants?

1.1.1.1 Properties and Other Factors that Influence Choice of Surfactant

1.1.2 Classification of Surfactants

1.1.2.1 Anionic Surfactants

1.1.2.1.1 Sulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.1 Sulphonation Process

1.1.2.1.1.2 Alkylbenzene Sulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.2.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonate (LAB)

1.1.2.1.1.2.2 Petroleum Sulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.2.3 Alkyl Diphenyloxide Disulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.3 a-Olefin Sulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.4 Paraffin Sulphonates

1.1.2.1.1.5 Sulphonated Methyl Esters

1.1.2.1.1.6 Sulphonated Fatty Acids

1.1.2.1.1.7 Sulphosuccinates

1.1.2.1.2 Sulfates

1.1.2.1.2.1 Alkyl Sulfates

1.1.2.1.2.2 Alkyl Ether Sulfates

1.1.2.1.3 Phosphate Esters

1.1.2.1.4 Carboxylates

1.1.2.1.4.1 Soap

1.1.2.1.4.2 Ether Carboxylates

1.1.2.1.4.3 Acyl Sarcosinates

1.1.2.1.4.4 Isethionates

1.1.2.1.4.5 Taurates

1.1.2.2 Nonionic Surfactants

1.1.2.2.1 General Alkoxylation Reactions

1.1.2.2.2 Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

1.1.2.2.3 Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

1.1.2.2.4 Polyoxethylene Esters of Fatty Acids

1.1.2.2.5 Polyalkylene Oxide Block Co-Polymers

1.1.2.2.6 Amine Ethoxylates

1.1.2.2.7 Fatty Alkanolamides

1.1.2.2.8 Amine Oxides

1.1.2.2.9 Glycerol Esters

1.1.2.2.10 Anhydrohexitol Esters

1.1.2.2.11 Polyoxyalkylene Polyol Esters

1.1.2.2.12 Alkyl Poly Glucosides

1.1.2.2.13 Gemini Surfactants

1.1.2.3 Cationic Surfactants

1.1.2.3.1 Production Process

1.1.2.3.1.1 Preparation of Amine

1.1.2.3.1.2 Quaternization

1.1.2.3.2 Applications of Cationic Surfactants

1.1.2.3.2.1 Fabric Softeners

1.1.2.3.2.2 Dryer Softeners

1.1.2.3.2.3 Softergents

1.1.2.3.2.4 Hair Conditioners

1.1.2.3.2.5 Detergents

1.1.2.3.2.6 Thickeners

1.1.2.3.2.7 Hard Surface Cleaners

1.1.2.3.2.8 Organoclays

1.1.2.3.3 Cationic Surfactants in Industrial Applications

1.1.2.3.3.1 Drag Reduction

1.1.2.3.3.2 Oilfield Applications

1.1.2.3.3.2.1 Gas Hydrate Inhibitors

1.1.2.3.3.2.2 Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids

1.1.2.3.3.2.3 Fuel Applications

1.1.2.4 Amphoteric Surfactants

1.1.2.4.1 Aminopropionates and Iminodipropionates

1.1.2.4.2 Imidazoline-Based Amphoteric Surfactants

1.1.2.4.2.1 Amphoacetates

1.1.2.4.2.2 Amphopropionates

1.1.2.4.2.3 Amphohydroxypropylsulfonates

1.1.2.4.3 Betaine Surfactants

1.1.2.4.4 A Summarization of Amphoteric Surfactants

1.1.2.5 Other Surfactants

1.1.2.5.1 Silicone Surfactants

1.1.2.5.2 Polymerizable Surfactants

1.1.2.5.3 Fluorinated Surfactants

1.1.3 Surfactants and their Economic Significance

1.1.4 Applications of Surfactants

1.1.4.1 Detergents and Cleaners

1.1.4.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

1.1.4.3 Textiles and Fibers

1.1.4.4 Leather and Furs

1.1.4.5 Paints, Lacquers and Other Coating Products

1.1.4.6 Paper and Cellulose Products

1.1.4.7 Mining and Ore Flotation

1.1.4.8 Metal Processing

1.1.4.9 Plant Protection and Pest Control

1.1.4.10 Foods and Food Packaging

1.1.4.11 Chemical Industry

1.1.4.12 Oilfield Chemicals and Petroleum Production

1.1.4.13 Plastics and Composite Materials

1.1.4.14 Pharmaceuticals



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks

2.2 Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries

2.3 Anionic Gemini Surfactants Find Application as Innovative Air Entraining Agents

2.4 Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery

2.5 Novel Multifunctional Cationic Surfactant System with Corrosion Inhibiting Ability Developed

2.6 Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company ( United States )

) Akzo Nobel BV ( Netherlands )

) Arkema S.A. ( France )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Croda International PLC ( United Kingdom )

) DKS Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co. ( United States )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Huntsman Corporation ( United States )

) Lonza Group AG ( Switzerland )

) SABIC ( Saudi Arabia )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Solvay SA Develops New Mirapol Surf Polymers for Detergent Application

Desmet Ballestra S.p.A . to Design and Supply Dry RELTENS Production Plant in Italy

. to Design and Supply Dry RELTENS Production Plant in BASF SE Showcases Raw materials for Chemical Fibers, Denim Wash Auxiliaries and Accessories

Latin America's Personal Care Industry to Employ Clariant Products for the First Time

Personal Care Industry to Employ Clariant Products for the First Time Ashland Launches Strodex PK-86NV Specialty Phosphate Ester Surfactant

Unilever Acquires Astrix SA

Nouryon to Broaden and Upgrade Surfactants Production at Stenungsund Plant

Display of Clariant's Industrial Lubricant Solutions at Expos in China

Display of Evonik's TEGOSTAB Silicone Surfactants at ACLE 2019

Indorama Ventures to Purchase Huntsman's Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses

Arkema SA Acquires ArrMaz

Arkema Selects Brenntag North America, Inc as It's Waterborne Resins Distributor in the U.S

Sasol Ltd Establishes Alkoxylation Plant in China

Solvay Launches Augeo Solvents

Brenntag Specialities, a Distributor for Yipin USA in the United States

in Entry of Clariant's Envisioning Beauty Brand to Indonesian Market

Pilot Moves Headquarters to West Chester Township

BASF SE Offers Ingredients for Personal Care Applications

Unveiling of Pilot's New CalBlend PE Surfactant Blend

Launch of Brenntag North America's Newly Expanded Personal Care Application & Development Center in Pennsylvania

Launch of Lonza's SYNETH Polyglycerol Esters

Cepsa's Traction Range High-Performance Lubricants for Heavy Diesel Engines

Launch of Clariant's Envisioning Beauty Brand at In-Cosmetics Global 2019

Launch of Evonik's Superwetting Surfactants at European Coatings Show

Solvay SA Introduces Miracare SOFT S-525 Surfactant

New Addition to Croda's Halal Certified Ingredient Portfolio

Methane Sulfonic Acid (MSA) Production Capacity Expansion by BASF SE

Vantage to Acquire LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

Brenntag Specialties to Distribute Kaneka Surfactin Line in US

Display of Clariant's Aristocare Smart Multi-Benefit Additive for Home Care

Inauguration of Pilot's New Innovation Center in Pennsylvania

Lawson Health Research Institute and Stanford University Collaborate on New Synthetic Lung Surfactant

Collaborate on New Synthetic Lung Surfactant Launch of Clariant's Aristoflex Silk Personal Care Ingredient

SABIC Exhibits Complete Line of Fluids Portfolio at IESD Event

Ravago, an Official Distributor for Libra Products

Unveiling of Clariant's BeautyForward-Edition III

Unveiling of Clariant's EcoTain in Personal Care

BASF Expands its Alkyl Polyglycosides (APGs) Non-ionic Surfactants Business in Jinshan, China , and Cincinnati , USA

, and , Dow Chemical Unveils Home Care Cleaning Solutions at ACI Convention, USA

Conduct of Feasibility Study on Softanol Production by Nippon Shokubai, PTTGC, and Mitsui

Pilot Polymer Technologies, the New Name of ATRP Solutions

Evonik Industries AG Acquires High-Concentrates Additive Compounding Business from 3M Company

Company Unveiling of Essence by Clariant

Clariant Launches GlucoPure Sense Surfactant

Akzo Nobel NV and Itaconix Corporation Agree to Develop Chelates for Detergent Trade

Purchase of ATRP Solutions Broaden Pilot's Proprietary Technologies

BASF Opens New Emollients and Waxes Facility in China

US EPA Safer Choice Label for AkzoNobel's Berol DR-B1 Direct-Release Surfactant

Sirrus Acquired by Nippon Shokubai

Shell Chemical LP Built Alpha Olefins (AO) Unit in Geismar, Louisiana , USA

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

3M Company ( United States )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( United States )

) E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. ( United States )

) GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ( United States )

) Goulston Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Huntsman Corporation ( United States )

) Pilot Chemical Company ( United States )

) Shell Chemical LP ( United States )

) Stepan Company ( United States )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) The Procter & Gamble Company ( United States )





7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

Akzo Nobel BV ( Netherlands )

) Arkema S.A. ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Croda International Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Desmet Ballestra S.P.A ( Italy )

( ) Enaspol A. S ( Czech Republic )

) EOC Group ( Belgium )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Lonza Group AG ( Switzerland )

) Scharer & Schlapfer AG ( Switzerland )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Unger Fabrikker A.S. ( Norway )



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Player

Aarti Industries Ltd ( India )

) DKS Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Galaxy Surfactants Ltd ( India )

) KLK Oleo ( Malaysia )

) Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Sinolight Chemicals Co., Ltd ( China )

) Unitop Chemicals Pvt., Ltd. ( India )



9. SOUTH AMERICA



Major Market Player

Oxiteno SA ( Brazil )





10. REST OF WORLD



Major Market Players

SABIC ( Saudi Arabia )

) SASOL Ltd ( South Africa )



