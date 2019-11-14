Global Surfactants Market Report 2019-2025 with Profiles of Major Companies & Industry Guide with Contact details of 100+ Companies
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for Surfactants in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is likely to witness the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 5.8%. Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners form the largest application for Surfactants, the global market for which is forecast to be US$10.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2025.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Surfactants market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025.
The market for surfactants is likely to maintain a healthy growth owing to developments in the end-user industries, such as detergents and personal care products, especially in the developing economies. Other factors that will contribute to demand include low prices and easy availability of surfactants that have made their range of applications even wider.
The four broad categories into which surfactants can be classified include amphoteric (or zwitterionic), anionic, cationic and nonionic. They are primarily used in detergents, cleaners, soaps, cosmetics & personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and petroleum production, paints, plastics, and agrochemicals, among others.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The market for Surfactants, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
- Market size of Surfactants is estimated in this report by product types/sub-types and applications across all major countries
- Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks
- Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries
- Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery
- Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 36
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 106 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What are Surfactants?
1.1.1.1 Properties and Other Factors that Influence Choice of Surfactant
1.1.2 Classification of Surfactants
1.1.2.1 Anionic Surfactants
1.1.2.1.1 Sulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.1 Sulphonation Process
1.1.2.1.1.2 Alkylbenzene Sulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.2.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonate (LAB)
1.1.2.1.1.2.2 Petroleum Sulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.2.3 Alkyl Diphenyloxide Disulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.3 a-Olefin Sulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.4 Paraffin Sulphonates
1.1.2.1.1.5 Sulphonated Methyl Esters
1.1.2.1.1.6 Sulphonated Fatty Acids
1.1.2.1.1.7 Sulphosuccinates
1.1.2.1.2 Sulfates
1.1.2.1.2.1 Alkyl Sulfates
1.1.2.1.2.2 Alkyl Ether Sulfates
1.1.2.1.3 Phosphate Esters
1.1.2.1.4 Carboxylates
1.1.2.1.4.1 Soap
1.1.2.1.4.2 Ether Carboxylates
1.1.2.1.4.3 Acyl Sarcosinates
1.1.2.1.4.4 Isethionates
1.1.2.1.4.5 Taurates
1.1.2.2 Nonionic Surfactants
1.1.2.2.1 General Alkoxylation Reactions
1.1.2.2.2 Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates
1.1.2.2.3 Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates
1.1.2.2.4 Polyoxethylene Esters of Fatty Acids
1.1.2.2.5 Polyalkylene Oxide Block Co-Polymers
1.1.2.2.6 Amine Ethoxylates
1.1.2.2.7 Fatty Alkanolamides
1.1.2.2.8 Amine Oxides
1.1.2.2.9 Glycerol Esters
1.1.2.2.10 Anhydrohexitol Esters
1.1.2.2.11 Polyoxyalkylene Polyol Esters
1.1.2.2.12 Alkyl Poly Glucosides
1.1.2.2.13 Gemini Surfactants
1.1.2.3 Cationic Surfactants
1.1.2.3.1 Production Process
1.1.2.3.1.1 Preparation of Amine
1.1.2.3.1.2 Quaternization
1.1.2.3.2 Applications of Cationic Surfactants
1.1.2.3.2.1 Fabric Softeners
1.1.2.3.2.2 Dryer Softeners
1.1.2.3.2.3 Softergents
1.1.2.3.2.4 Hair Conditioners
1.1.2.3.2.5 Detergents
1.1.2.3.2.6 Thickeners
1.1.2.3.2.7 Hard Surface Cleaners
1.1.2.3.2.8 Organoclays
1.1.2.3.3 Cationic Surfactants in Industrial Applications
1.1.2.3.3.1 Drag Reduction
1.1.2.3.3.2 Oilfield Applications
1.1.2.3.3.2.1 Gas Hydrate Inhibitors
1.1.2.3.3.2.2 Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids
1.1.2.3.3.2.3 Fuel Applications
1.1.2.4 Amphoteric Surfactants
1.1.2.4.1 Aminopropionates and Iminodipropionates
1.1.2.4.2 Imidazoline-Based Amphoteric Surfactants
1.1.2.4.2.1 Amphoacetates
1.1.2.4.2.2 Amphopropionates
1.1.2.4.2.3 Amphohydroxypropylsulfonates
1.1.2.4.3 Betaine Surfactants
1.1.2.4.4 A Summarization of Amphoteric Surfactants
1.1.2.5 Other Surfactants
1.1.2.5.1 Silicone Surfactants
1.1.2.5.2 Polymerizable Surfactants
1.1.2.5.3 Fluorinated Surfactants
1.1.3 Surfactants and their Economic Significance
1.1.4 Applications of Surfactants
1.1.4.1 Detergents and Cleaners
1.1.4.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
1.1.4.3 Textiles and Fibers
1.1.4.4 Leather and Furs
1.1.4.5 Paints, Lacquers and Other Coating Products
1.1.4.6 Paper and Cellulose Products
1.1.4.7 Mining and Ore Flotation
1.1.4.8 Metal Processing
1.1.4.9 Plant Protection and Pest Control
1.1.4.10 Foods and Food Packaging
1.1.4.11 Chemical Industry
1.1.4.12 Oilfield Chemicals and Petroleum Production
1.1.4.13 Plastics and Composite Materials
1.1.4.14 Pharmaceuticals
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks
2.2 Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries
2.3 Anionic Gemini Surfactants Find Application as Innovative Air Entraining Agents
2.4 Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery
2.5 Novel Multifunctional Cationic Surfactant System with Corrosion Inhibiting Ability Developed
2.6 Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company (United States)
- Akzo Nobel BV (Netherlands)
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant AG (Switzerland)
- Croda International PLC (United Kingdom)
- DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co. (United States)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Huntsman Corporation (United States)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- The Lubrizol Corporation (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Solvay SA Develops New Mirapol Surf Polymers for Detergent Application
- Desmet Ballestra S.p.A. to Design and Supply Dry RELTENS Production Plant in Italy
- BASF SE Showcases Raw materials for Chemical Fibers, Denim Wash Auxiliaries and Accessories
- Latin America's Personal Care Industry to Employ Clariant Products for the First Time
- Ashland Launches Strodex PK-86NV Specialty Phosphate Ester Surfactant
- Unilever Acquires Astrix SA
- Nouryon to Broaden and Upgrade Surfactants Production at Stenungsund Plant
- Display of Clariant's Industrial Lubricant Solutions at Expos in China
- Display of Evonik's TEGOSTAB Silicone Surfactants at ACLE 2019
- Indorama Ventures to Purchase Huntsman's Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses
- Arkema SA Acquires ArrMaz
- Arkema Selects Brenntag North America, Inc as It's Waterborne Resins Distributor in the U.S
- Sasol Ltd Establishes Alkoxylation Plant in China
- Solvay Launches Augeo Solvents
- Brenntag Specialities, a Distributor for Yipin USA in the United States
- Entry of Clariant's Envisioning Beauty Brand to Indonesian Market
- Pilot Moves Headquarters to West Chester Township
- BASF SE Offers Ingredients for Personal Care Applications
- Unveiling of Pilot's New CalBlend PE Surfactant Blend
- Launch of Brenntag North America's Newly Expanded Personal Care Application & Development Center in Pennsylvania
- Launch of Lonza's SYNETH Polyglycerol Esters
- Cepsa's Traction Range High-Performance Lubricants for Heavy Diesel Engines
- Launch of Clariant's Envisioning Beauty Brand at In-Cosmetics Global 2019
- Launch of Evonik's Superwetting Surfactants at European Coatings Show
- Solvay SA Introduces Miracare SOFT S-525 Surfactant
- New Addition to Croda's Halal Certified Ingredient Portfolio
- Methane Sulfonic Acid (MSA) Production Capacity Expansion by BASF SE
- Vantage to Acquire LEUNA-Tenside GmbH
- Brenntag Specialties to Distribute Kaneka Surfactin Line in US
- Display of Clariant's Aristocare Smart Multi-Benefit Additive for Home Care
- Inauguration of Pilot's New Innovation Center in Pennsylvania
- Lawson Health Research Institute and Stanford University Collaborate on New Synthetic Lung Surfactant
- Launch of Clariant's Aristoflex Silk Personal Care Ingredient
- SABIC Exhibits Complete Line of Fluids Portfolio at IESD Event
- Ravago, an Official Distributor for Libra Products
- Unveiling of Clariant's BeautyForward-Edition III
- Unveiling of Clariant's EcoTain in Personal Care
- BASF Expands its Alkyl Polyglycosides (APGs) Non-ionic Surfactants Business in Jinshan, China, and Cincinnati, USA
- Dow Chemical Unveils Home Care Cleaning Solutions at ACI Convention, USA
- Conduct of Feasibility Study on Softanol Production by Nippon Shokubai, PTTGC, and Mitsui
- Pilot Polymer Technologies, the New Name of ATRP Solutions
- Evonik Industries AG Acquires High-Concentrates Additive Compounding Business from 3M Company
- Unveiling of Essence by Clariant
- Clariant Launches GlucoPure Sense Surfactant
- Akzo Nobel NV and Itaconix Corporation Agree to Develop Chelates for Detergent Trade
- Purchase of ATRP Solutions Broaden Pilot's Proprietary Technologies
- BASF Opens New Emollients and Waxes Facility in China
- US EPA Safer Choice Label for AkzoNobel's Berol DR-B1 Direct-Release Surfactant
- Sirrus Acquired by Nippon Shokubai
- Shell Chemical LP Built Alpha Olefins (AO) Unit in Geismar, Louisiana, USA
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- 3M Company (United States)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (United States)
- GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
- Goulston Technologies, Inc. (United States)
- Huntsman Corporation (United States)
- Pilot Chemical Company (United States)
- Shell Chemical LP (United States)
- Stepan Company (United States)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- The Lubrizol Corporation (United States)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (United States)
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Akzo Nobel BV (Netherlands)
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant AG (Switzerland)
- Croda International Plc (United Kingdom)
- Desmet Ballestra S.P.A (Italy)
- Enaspol A. S (Czech Republic)
- EOC Group (Belgium)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- Scharer & Schlapfer AG (Switzerland)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Unger Fabrikker A.S. (Norway)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Player
- Aarti Industries Ltd (India)
- DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (India)
- KLK Oleo (Malaysia)
- Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Sinolight Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)
- Unitop Chemicals Pvt., Ltd. (India)
9. SOUTH AMERICA
Major Market Player
- Oxiteno SA (Brazil)
10. REST OF WORLD
Major Market Players
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- SASOL Ltd (South Africa)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk4701
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
