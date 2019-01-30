Global Surfing Industry
Jan 30, 2019, 18:04 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surfing in US$ Million by the following Segments: Apparel, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adidas Group
- AJW Surfboard
- Billabong International Limited
- Boardriders, Inc.
- Body Glove
- Channel Islands Surfboards
SURFING MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
Surfing Apparel
Others
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
Table 1: Surfing Participation Worldwide - Number of Surfers in Thousands for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surfing Apparel: Focus Shifts to Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion
Surf Wear Makeover to Kindle Growth
Surfing Offers a Lucrative Opportunity for Wetsuits Market
Wetsuit Innovations Aid Segment Growth
Performance Surf Wear Continues to Gain Prominence
Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surfing Gear and Surf Wear
Women & Girls - The New Wave of Surfers
Surfboard Market - Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing Drives Growth
Wooden Surfboards - An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Surfboards
Competitive Landscape
Brand Diversification to Open up New Markets
Media - A Major Promotional Platform
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES
Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear Market
A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology
Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Development of Surf Parks
Fashion Influences in Men€™s Surf Wear
Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding
Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards
Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism
Surfing-related Economic Development - A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success
Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide
Luxury Surf Tourism: Spurring Growth in the Surfing Products Market
Entertainment Industry - A Promoter of Surfing Culture
Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth
SkunkWorks and Jaguar Land Rover Come Together to Create Eco -friendly Surfboards
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
Market Issues
Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport
Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Adverse Impact on Environment
Hazards Associated with Surfing
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Surfing - An Introduction
Evolution of Surfing
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing
Tow-in Surfing
Boat surfing
Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing
Surf Apparel
Technical Textiles
Wetsuits
Rashguards
Performance Boardshorts
Surfing Equipment
Surfboards
Types of Surfboards
Shortboards
Longboards
Funboards
Other Surfboards
Other Surfing Equipment
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring-Summer 2018 Surfboard
Hobie Unveils New Surfboards
Hala Gear Launches High-Performance Inflatable SUPs
NorrÃ¸na Unveils Cold Water Surf Wear
Tribord Introduces Olaian Surfing Brand
Superbrand Launches Magic Mix Surfboard Model
Rusty Surfboards Unveils 2017 Twin Fin Model
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Boardriders to Acquire Billabong
Superbrand Inks Licensing Partnership with Global Surf Industries
United Surf Brands and Destination Surf Enter into Strategic Partnership
Marquee Brands Takes Over Body Glove® Brand
WSL Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Kelly Slater Wave Company
SurfStitch Divests Surf Hardware
Corona Enters into Multi-Year Deal with World Surf League
World Surfaris and Surfing WA Announce Partnership Deal
Starboard Partners Surf Snowdonia
Saban Brands Acquires Mambo
SurfStitch Takes Over Surf Hardware
Dewey Weber Enters Licensing Agreement with KOTA
Onean Introduces Battery-Powered Surfboards
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
adidas Group (Germany)
AJW Surfboard (USA)
Billabong International Limited (Australia)
Boardriders, Inc. (USA)
Body Glove (USA)
Channel Islands Surfboards (USA)
Firewire Surfboards, LLC (Australia)
Globe International Ltd. (Australia)
Gul Watersports Ltd (UK)
Harbour Surfboards (USA)
Naish International (USA)
Nike, Inc. (USA)
O'Neill (USA)
Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Volcom LLC (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Others by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Others by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Key Highlights
Younger Demography Drives Market Growth
Table 11: Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-2016) (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Surfing Market in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Surfing Participation in the US - Breakdown of Number of Surfers in Millions by Casual Surfers and Core Surfers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Frequency of Surfing in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population by Frequency of Surfing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emergence of Surf Parks - An Opportunity for Surfing Products Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: US Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: US 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Surfing Market in Europe - An Overview
Table 18: Surfboard Market in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Surfboards Manufactured by Custom Surfboards and Industrial/Molded Surfboards (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Surfing Population in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Surfers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: European Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: French Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: French 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
adidas Group - Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: German Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: German 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 32: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Italian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 35: Surfing Market in the UK - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Gul Watersports Ltd - A Major Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: UK 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 42: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Russian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 48: Surfing Market in Australia - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Turbulence Hits Australian Surf Brands
Major Surf Brands in Australia
Clothing Retail Market Presents Stiff Challenge to Surf Brands
Local Surfboard Manufacturing Suffers due to Cheap Foreign Imports
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Australian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil: Growing Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth
New Zealand: Rising Interest in Fitness to Drive Surfing Market
India - A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism Favor Market Growth
Wave-Less Singapore Attracts Leading Surf Brands
Africa - the Next Surfing Mecca?
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 101) The United States (50) Canada (1) Europe (22) - France (2) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Africa (2)
