Global Surfing Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surfing in US$ Million by the following Segments: Apparel, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Adidas Group

- AJW Surfboard

- Billabong International Limited

- Boardriders, Inc.

- Body Glove

- Channel Islands Surfboards



SURFING MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study

Surfing Apparel

Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Table 1: Surfing Participation Worldwide - Number of Surfers in Thousands for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surfing Apparel: Focus Shifts to Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion

Surf Wear Makeover to Kindle Growth

Surfing Offers a Lucrative Opportunity for Wetsuits Market

Wetsuit Innovations Aid Segment Growth

Performance Surf Wear Continues to Gain Prominence

Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surfing Gear and Surf Wear

Women & Girls - The New Wave of Surfers

Surfboard Market - Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing Drives Growth

Wooden Surfboards - An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Surfboards

Competitive Landscape

Brand Diversification to Open up New Markets

Media - A Major Promotional Platform



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES



Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear Market

A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology

Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Development of Surf Parks

Fashion Influences in Men€™s Surf Wear

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding

Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards

Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism

Surfing-related Economic Development - A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success

Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide

Luxury Surf Tourism: Spurring Growth in the Surfing Products Market

Entertainment Industry - A Promoter of Surfing Culture

Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth

SkunkWorks and Jaguar Land Rover Come Together to Create Eco -friendly Surfboards

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Market Issues

Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport

Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Adverse Impact on Environment

Hazards Associated with Surfing



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Surfing - An Introduction

Evolution of Surfing

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing

Tow-in Surfing

Boat surfing

Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing

Surf Apparel

Technical Textiles

Wetsuits

Rashguards

Performance Boardshorts

Surfing Equipment

Surfboards

Types of Surfboards

Shortboards

Longboards

Funboards

Other Surfboards

Other Surfing Equipment



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring-Summer 2018 Surfboard

Hobie Unveils New Surfboards

Hala Gear Launches High-Performance Inflatable SUPs

NorrÃ¸na Unveils Cold Water Surf Wear

Tribord Introduces Olaian Surfing Brand

Superbrand Launches Magic Mix Surfboard Model

Rusty Surfboards Unveils 2017 Twin Fin Model



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Boardriders to Acquire Billabong

Superbrand Inks Licensing Partnership with Global Surf Industries

United Surf Brands and Destination Surf Enter into Strategic Partnership

Marquee Brands Takes Over Body Glove® Brand

WSL Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Kelly Slater Wave Company

SurfStitch Divests Surf Hardware

Corona Enters into Multi-Year Deal with World Surf League

World Surfaris and Surfing WA Announce Partnership Deal

Starboard Partners Surf Snowdonia

Saban Brands Acquires Mambo

SurfStitch Takes Over Surf Hardware

Dewey Weber Enters Licensing Agreement with KOTA

Onean Introduces Battery-Powered Surfboards



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



adidas Group (Germany)

AJW Surfboard (USA)

Billabong International Limited (Australia)

Boardriders, Inc. (USA)

Body Glove (USA)

Channel Islands Surfboards (USA)

Firewire Surfboards, LLC (Australia)

Globe International Ltd. (Australia)

Gul Watersports Ltd (UK)

Harbour Surfboards (USA)

Naish International (USA)

Nike, Inc. (USA)

O'Neill (USA)

Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Volcom LLC (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing Apparel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Others by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Others by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Others by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Key Highlights

Younger Demography Drives Market Growth

Table 11: Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-2016) (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Surfing Market in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Surfing Participation in the US - Breakdown of Number of Surfers in Millions by Casual Surfers and Core Surfers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Frequency of Surfing in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population by Frequency of Surfing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emergence of Surf Parks - An Opportunity for Surfing Products Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: US Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: US 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Surfing Market in Europe - An Overview

Table 18: Surfboard Market in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Surfboards Manufactured by Custom Surfboards and Industrial/Molded Surfboards (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Surfing Population in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Surfers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: European Historic Review for Surfing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

adidas Group - Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: German 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 32: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Italian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 35: Surfing Market in the UK - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Gul Watersports Ltd - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: UK Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: UK 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 42: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Russian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. AUSTRALIA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 48: Surfing Market in Australia - Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Participants by Age Group for 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Turbulence Hits Australian Surf Brands

Major Surf Brands in Australia

Clothing Retail Market Presents Stiff Challenge to Surf Brands

Local Surfboard Manufacturing Suffers due to Cheap Foreign Imports

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Australian Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil: Growing Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth

New Zealand: Rising Interest in Fitness to Drive Surfing Market

India - A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism Favor Market Growth

Wave-Less Singapore Attracts Leading Surf Brands

Africa - the Next Surfing Mecca?

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing by Segment - Apparels and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Surfing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Apparels and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 101) The United States (50) Canada (1) Europe (22) - France (2) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Africa (2)

