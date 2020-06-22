Global Surfing Market Forecasts to 2027 - Worldwide Surfing Market Forecast to Grow by US$745.2 Million to 2027, at a CAGR or 3.1%

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Surfing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$745.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3% and reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Surfing Boards market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.8% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$44.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$31.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Surfing Boards segment will reach a market size of US$188 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Surfing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$126.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

adidas AG

AJW Surfboard

Billabong International Limited

Boardriders Inc.

Body Glove

Channel Islands Surfboards

Globe International Ltd.

Gul Watersports Ltd

Harbour Surfboards

Naish International

Nike Inc.

O`Neill, Inc.

Rip Curl International Pty Ltd.

Volcom LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Apparel: Focus Shifts to Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion

Surf Wear Makeover to Kindle Growth

Surfing Offers a Lucrative Opportunity for Wetsuits Market

Performance Surf Wear Continues to Gain Prominence

Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surfing Gear and Surf Wear

Women & Girls - The New Wave of Surfers

Surfboard Market - Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing Drives Growth

Wooden Surfboards - An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Surfboards

Brand Diversification to Open up New Markets

Media - A Major Promotional Platform

Surfing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel andSurf Gear Market

A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology

Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Developmentof Surf Parks

Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding

Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards

Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism

Surfing-related Economic Development - A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success

Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide

Entertainment Industry - A Promoter of Surfing Culture

Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport

Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



