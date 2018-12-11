Global surge protection device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2018-2024

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global surge protection device market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global surge protection device market to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on surge protection device market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on surge protection device market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surge protection device market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surge protection device market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising Usages of Type 2 SPD in Low Voltage Electrical Installation

• Low Installation Cost and Easy Installation of surge protection device

• Rise in Demand of Electronic Equipment in Commercial and Residential Sectors

2) Restraints

• Low Awareness Related to Surge Protection Device Among the Small Manufacturers

3) Opportunities

• Increasing Awareness Associated with the Need of Surge Protection Device

• Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global surge protection device market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.



The Global Surge Protection Device Market by Type

• Type 1 SPD

• Type 2 SPD

• Type 3 SPD

The Global Surge Protection Device Market by End User

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial



Company Profiles

• ABB, Ltd.

• Emersen Electric Co.

• Schneider Electric Se

• Eaton Corporation, PLC.

• Siemens AG

• Littelfuse, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Advanced Protection Technologies, Inc.

• Belkin International

• Tripp Lite



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the surge protection device market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the surge protection device market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global surge protection device market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



