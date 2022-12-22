Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dec 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical drainage devices market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2021-2027.
Surgical drainage devices are used to remove the contents of different organs, secretion of body cavities, and blood, serum, lymph, and other tissue fluids that accumulate in wound beds after surgical procedures. These devices minimize pressure on the surgical site and adjacent organs, nerves, and blood vessels, thereby reducing pain and enhancing wound perfusion and healing.
They find application in urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, chest drainage, and infected cysts. Presently, various surgical drainage devices made using latex, silicone, polyethylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are available worldwide, depending on the patient's surgery and wound.
A significant increase in the number of surgical procedures relating to the chest, lymph node, breast, abdominal, and thyroid represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Surgical drainage devices facilitate the healing process by removing inflammatory mediators, bacteria, foreign material, and necrotic tissues.
Moreover, the rising demand for plastic surgery due to the increasing willingness among individuals to undergo reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, surgical drainage devices monitor potential complications and relieve the pressure that can impair perfusion or cause pain, thereby decreasing morbidity.
Consequently, the rising incidence of neurosurgery with a high risk of raised intracranial pressure and orthopedic procedures associated with blood loss is influencing the market growth.
Furthermore, they are widely being adopted in veterinary practice for surgical or traumatic wound management. The rising adoption of companion animals, along with the flourishing poultry and agriculture industries, is also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing focus on improving the functionality and reducing complications associated with drainage devices in surgeries is anticipated to drive the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M Company), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global surgical drainage devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical drainage devices market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global surgical drainage devices market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Active
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Passive
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cardio-Thoracic Surgeries
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Neurosurgery Procedures
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Abdominal Surgery
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Orthopedics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M Company)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Cook Group Incorporated
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Medela AG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Medtronic plc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Smith & Nephew plc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Stryker Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Teleflex Incorporated
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgsfqc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article