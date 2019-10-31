Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry
Oct 31, 2019, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Drapes and Gowns market worldwide is projected to grow by US$910.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Surgical Drapes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surgical Drapes will reach a market size of US$80.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$268.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Guardian; Halyard Health, Inc.; MediCA Europe BV; Mölnlycke Health Care; Paul Hartmann AG; Priontex (pty) Ltd; Steris Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 5: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Disposable (Usability) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Disposable (Usability) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Disposable (Usability) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Reusable (Usability) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Reusable (Usability) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Reusable (Usability) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Surgical Drapes (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Surgical Drapes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Surgical Drapes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Surgical Gowns (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Surgical Gowns (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Surgical Gowns (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United States
by Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Usability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drapes and Gowns in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usability for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Usability for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by
Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018-2025
Table 68: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe in US$
Million by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in France by
Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usability
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by
Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 97: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Usability
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 111: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Usability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Russia by
Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 128: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018-2025
Table 131: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 137: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific by
Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 159: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Usability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 171: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 176: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Usability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Usability for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Share Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Drapes and
Gowns: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 185: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Usability for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by
Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 197: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018-2025
Table 200: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 205: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 208: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Brazil by
Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 214: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usability
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Usability: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 225: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usability:
2018 to 2025
Table 227: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Latin
America by Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Share Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 230: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 233: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 234: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 235: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 236: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market by Usability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 244: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drapes and Gowns in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Iranian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 246: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Iranian Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usability for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Usability for the Period
2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 253: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 254: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usability: 2018-2025
Table 257: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Israel in US$
Million by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Usability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article