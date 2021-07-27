Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market 2021-2027 - Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns / Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 53.3% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$706 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$767.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$767.4 Million by the year 2027.

