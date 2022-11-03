NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Global Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Equipment estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Sutures & Staplers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Surgical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR



The Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.







Electrosurgical Devices Segment to Record 12.1% CAGR



In the global Electrosurgical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cadence

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Surgical Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Sutures & Staplers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Sutures &

Staplers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Handheld Surgical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Handheld Surgical Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Surgical

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrosurgical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electrosurgical Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgical Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Obstetrics & Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Obstetrics & Gynecology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Obstetrics & Gynecology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Orthopedic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastic & Reconstructive

Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurosurgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Surgical Equipment Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Closure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Wound Closure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Closure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by Product

Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical

Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by Product

Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical

Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &

Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld

Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound

Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,

Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical

Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and

Electrosurgical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical

Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers,

Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical

Devices and Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surgical Equipment by Application - Other

Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical

Equipment by Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics &

Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &

Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,

Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)



