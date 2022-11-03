Global Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Equipment estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Sutures & Staplers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Surgical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
The Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Electrosurgical Devices Segment to Record 12.1% CAGR
In the global Electrosurgical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cadence
Conmed Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Olympus Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Smith & Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Sutures & Staplers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Sutures &
Staplers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handheld Surgical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Handheld Surgical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Surgical
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Electrosurgical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgical Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Obstetrics & Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Obstetrics & Gynecology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Obstetrics & Gynecology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Orthopedic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastic & Reconstructive
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurosurgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Surgical Equipment Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Closure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Wound Closure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Closure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by Product
Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical
Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by Product
Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical
Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures &
Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld
Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Equipment by Application - Other Applications,
Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound
Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology,
Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical
Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and
Electrosurgical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical
Equipment by Product Segment - Surgical Sutures & Staplers,
Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical
Devices and Electrosurgical Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Equipment by Application - Other
Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical
Equipment by Application - Other Applications, Obstetrics &
Gynecology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic &
Reconstructive Surgery and Neurosurgery Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedic,
Cardiovascular, Wound Closure, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
and Neurosurgery for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surgical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
