Global Surgical Eye Care Market 2019-2023: Shift Towards an Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the surgical eye care market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the surgical eye care market by value and by segments. The report further provides a detailed analysis of the global surgical eye care market segments by value.

Eye care is a procedure to examine eyes to identify abnormalities and provide a diagnosis to cure eye disease. Major eye disorder includes cataract, glaucoma, myopia, presbyopia etc. Diagnosis of eye disease at the early stage protects the eyes from the cause of vision loss. Eye care is bifurcated into two broad categories named as, surgical care and vision care.



Surgical care comprises ophthalmic surgical devices used to identify various eye diseases which affect the retina and the vitreous fluid. Whereas, the vision care includes products such as contact lenses, products for dry eyes & ocular allergies etc.



Surgical eye care consists of equipment and technology required to cure eye diseases. Furthermore, surgical eye care comprises of equipment that are necessary to perform, cataract surgery, refractive surgery, corneal surgery, oculoplastic surgery etc. The surgical eye care is categorised under four segment that are implantable, consumable, equipment and end-user.

The global surgical eye care market has observed constant growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would propel with a steady growth rate. The global surgical eye care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising incidences of vision impairment disorders, upsurge in cataract procedure, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending and rising number of LASIK surgery.



However, the growth of global surgical eye care equipment market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the prominent challenges faced by the market are risk associated with laser operation and legal obligation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall surgical eye care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the surgical eye care market are Novartis AG (Alcon Inc.), Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG (Carl Zeiss AG), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Eye Care: An Overview

2.1.1 Major Eye Disorders

2.2 Surgical Eye Care: An Overview

2.3 Surgical Eye Care Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Surgical Eye Care Segmentation by Consumables

2.3.2 Surgical Eye Care Segmentation by Implantables

2.3.3 Surgical Eye Care Segmentation by Equipment

2.3.4 Surgical Eye Care Segmentation by End User



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surgical Eye Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Surgical Eye Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market by Segment (Implantable, Consumable and Surgical Devices)

3.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Surgical Devices Market by Segment

3.2.3 Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Visualization/Diagnostics Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Refractive Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Other Surgical Devices Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Consumable Devices Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Implantable Devices Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Implantable Devices Market by Segment

3.2.11 Global Glaucoma Devices Market by Value

3.2.12 Global Monofocal-IOL Market by Value

3.2.13 Global Multifocal-IOL Market by Value

3.2.14 Global Toric-IOL Market by Value

3.2.15 Global Accommodating-IOL Market by Value

3.2.16 Global Other-IOL Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidences of Vision Impairment Disorders

4.1.2 Upsurge in Cataract Procedures

4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

4.1.5 Rising Number of LASIK Surgery

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Legal Obligation

4.2.2 Risk by Laser Operation

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) Surgical Procedure

4.3.2 PanOptix Trifocal Intra Ocular Lenses (IOL)

4.3.3 Shift Towards an Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Surgical Eye Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market Player by Share

5.3 Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Player by Share

5.4 Global Phaco Market Installed Base Player by Share

5.5 Global Vitrectomy Market Installed Base Player by Share

5.6 Global Refractive Market Installed Base Player by Share



6. Company Profiles



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.)

Carl Zeiss Stiftung AG (Carl Zeiss AG)

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.)

Novartis AG (Alcon Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao9kkf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

