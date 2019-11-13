Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Markets Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Barcodes, RFID), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical instrument tracking systems market size is expected to reach a value of USD 536.0 million by 2026, according to this report.



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of retained surgical foreign bodies in the body during surgery is expected to boost the growth. In U.S., around 4,500 to 6,000 surgical equipment are left in the surgical sites, annually, leading to the requirement for an additional surgery to remove that equipment from the body. Thus, there is an increasing demand for operating instruments tracking products.



Increasing need for inventory management and implementation of Unique Device Identification (UDI) regulations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are some of the major factors supporting the market growth. The U.S. FDA has proposed a rule requiring UDI for medical devices to encounter the requirements of the FDA Amendments Act, to improve medical devices safety and reporting of device-related adverse events.



According to the UDI regulations, surgical instruments would essentially to have be UDI marked on the device to modernize post market surveillance and patient safety of various surgical instruments. Thus, favorable government regulations for implementation of tracking solutions is projected to boost the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Barcode technology was the largest revenue generating segment in 2018 owing to its several advantages of the technology such as ease of handling and low installation cost

RFID segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing demand for advanced tracking system by device manufacturers

In 2018, software solutions was the highest revenue grossing segment due to rising technological innovations in software products

Hospitals segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to increasing adoption of these devices for inventory management and their ability to facilitate better patient safety

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period Highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced products is projected to drive the regional product demand during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Cost structure analysis

3.3.2 User perspective analysis

3.3.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.3.4 List of key end users, by region

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards and compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing incidence of retained surgical instrument cases

3.6.1.2 Escalating need for surgical instrument inventory management

3.6.1.3 Technological advancement

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High cost associated with implementation of surgical instrument tracking system

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.6.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.7 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.7.4 Market entry strategies

3.7.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Public Companies

4.5 Private Companies



Chapter 5 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.6 Hardware systems

5.7 Software solutions

5.8 Services



Chapter 6 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market, by Technology, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Barcodes



Chapter 7 Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Others



Chapter 8 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Censis Technologies, Inc.

Xerafy

Getinge Group

Haldor Advanced Technologies. Ltd

Materials Management Microsystems, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Applied Logic, Inc.

FingerPrint Medical Ltd.

SpaTrack Medical Ltd.

