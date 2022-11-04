Global Surgical Lasers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 04, 2022, 09:25 ET
Abstract:
Global Surgical Lasers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Lasers estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Argon Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $596.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Surgical Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$709.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.7 Million by the year 2027.
ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$425.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Alma lasers
Biolitec AG
Bison Medical Co. Ltd
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cynosure Inc.
Lumenis
Sharp light Technology
Spectranetics Corporation
Syneron Medical Ltd
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Surgical Lasers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
Lasers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Argon Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Argon Lasers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Argon Lasers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ND:
YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diode Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Diode Lasers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Diode Lasers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Surgical Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Surgical Lasers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Surgical Lasers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dermatology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Dermatology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Urology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Urology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dentistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Dentistry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Dentistry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Gynecology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide
(CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide
(CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide
(CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Surgical Lasers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG
(Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and
Other Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide
(CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Application - Dermatology, Other
Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology,
Cardiology, Dentistry and Gynecology Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dermatology, Other Applications, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry
and Gynecology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by Type - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon
Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers,
Diode Lasers and Other Surgical Lasers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by Type -
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Dioxide
(CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND: YAG (Neodymium:
Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers, Diode Lasers and Other
Surgical Lasers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lasers by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lasers by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lasers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
