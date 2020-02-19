Global Surgical Microscopes Market to Exhibit Promising CAGR of ~10% for 2019-2027; Increased Investments for Medical and Healthcare Research to Fuel Market Growth, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that offers in-depth insight on the overall working dynamics of the global Surgical Microscopes Market. The research report offers a great deal of information on plethora of factors that are responsible for laying a strong foundation of growth of the global market. According to the research report, the global surgical microscopes was valued at around US$515 Mn in 2018. The report predicts the market will exhibit a highly promising CAGR of ~10% over the given projection period ranging from 2018 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the market is now estimated to reach a valuation worth US$1.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global surgical microscopes market can be broadly segmented in terms of product, end user, application, and region.

In 2018, based on product, a dominant share has been accounted by the sub-segment of casters. It is expected that the segment will continue to account for a dominant share in the coming years of the forecast period because of the growing penetration in the global market. Moreover, there are additional benefits such as maneuverability and ease of operation.

In terms of application, the segment of oncology accounted for the largest share in the global market. The growth of the segment is rapid due to the increasing number of patients being treated for cancer. Moreover, growing research and studies in the field are also projected help in the market development.

Based on end-user the global surgical microscopes market is expected to be led by ambulatory surgical centers & hospitals. This is because of the growing admission of patients in these centers. These surgical microscopes are used in several surgeries such as dental, ENT, and neurological among others.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the important driving factors for the development of the global surgical microscopes market is the growing prevalence of chronic disorders that cannot be cured, but only controlled. Cancer being one such conditions, needs a lot of constant research and study to better understand its spread and malignancy so as to control it better. In such cases surgical microscopes are widely used. Thus, the market is flourishing due increasing prevalence of such diseases.

Another important factor for the growth of the market is rise in the geriatric population across the globe. These people need regular monitoring and testing, which in turn is expected to help in driving up the sales of the surgical microscopes.

In addition to this, increasing investments and funding put it to fuel life sciences research and studies are also expected to help in driving the growth of the global market.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – Key Restraining Factor

One of the biggest restraining factor for the market growth is the high per unit cost of these instruments. These are highly expensive equipment and at times not affordable to everyone. This may create a slowdown of the market in coming years.

Another important restraining factor the surgical microscopes market is the lack of skilled labor.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions of the global surgical microscopes market. These regions are North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and , , and . Of these, currently, the global market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of North America . A robust medical and research infrastructure is one of the key reasons behind its burgeoning growth. The regional market is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027.

. A robust medical and research infrastructure is one of the key reasons behind its burgeoning growth. The regional market is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. Furthermore, increasing adoption of newer technologies, developed medical infra, and favorable reimbursement policies are some of the other reasons behind the growth of the regional market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate in the near future. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased spending by emerging economies for healthcare infrastructure development are two of the key reasons behind its promising growth.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape of the global surgical microscopes market is currently expanding as leading companies try to bolster their product portfolio. These players are expected to venture in previously unexplored geographical regions to increase their revenues.

Some of the key companies in the market are ZEISS International, Leica Microsystems (Subsidiary of Danaher), HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Metall Zug Group), TOPCON CORPORATION, Alcon, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd., Ecleris, Optomic, Seiler Instrument Inc., and ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market: Segmentation

Surgical Microscopes Market by Product

On Casters



Wall & Ceiling Mounted

Surgical Microscopes Market by Application

ENT Surgeries



Dentistry



Oncology



Neurosurgery



Ophthalmology



Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries



Other Surgeries

Surgical Microscopes Market by End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Specialty Clinics

Surgical Microscopes Market by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia & CIS

& CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

