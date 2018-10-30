Global Surgical Retractors Markets to 2025: Key Companies are Teleflex, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, Medtronic, Thompson Surgical, and Becton, Dickinson & Company

DUBLIN, Oct 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Surgical Retractors Market Analysis Report By Type (Hand-held, Self-retaining), By Product, By Application, By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical retractors market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, registering a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market is primarily driven by unprecedented upsurge in surgical volume over the past few years. The global surgical volume was estimated at 312.9 million in 2012 from 226.4 million in 2004. The statistics also showed that the mean global surgical rate is approximately 4,469 surgeries per 100,000 population per year. These numbers exemplify the widening scope of surgery and adoption of retractors.

Increase in number of cesarean surgeries has fueled demand for C-section retractors. As per the American Medical Association, adoption rate of cesarean surgeries is around 19% globally. Technological developments, such as automation in surgical instruments, are improving minimally invasive surgeries, thus creating high growth potential for the market. For instance, advent of atraumatic laparoscopic retractors and 3D retractors has ensured greater safety during surgeries and reduced post-operative complications.

Key Findings

Key Topics Covered

By type, hand-held retractors accounted for the largest share in 2017 as a result of advantages such as low cost of product handling, storage, and maintenance. Self-retaining retractors are predicted to exhibit lucrative growth owing to greater convenience associated with them

On the basis of product, orthopedic retractors held a considerable share in 2017 owing to increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders in bariatric and geriatric patients

Obstetrics and gynecology dominated the market based on application owing to upsurge in number of C-section surgeries and gynecological preventive examinations globally

In 2017, North America held a substantial market share owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure. Adoption of technologically advanced products is also presenting high growth prospects

held a substantial market share owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure. Adoption of technologically advanced products is also presenting high growth prospects The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness Key companies include Teleflex, Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun, Medtronic, Thompson Surgical, and Becton, Dickinson and Company

The market is highly competitive with key participants consistently deploying strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2017 , Teleflex acquired Pyng Medical to gain a leadership position and expand its product portfolio.



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.2 Region-Based Segment Share Calculation

1.3 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Surgical Retractors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Surgical Retractors Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Surgical Retractors Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Surgical Retractors Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Hand-held

4.3 Self-retaining



Chapter 5 Surgical Retractors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Surgical Retractors Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Abdominal Retractor

5.3 Finger Retractor

5.4 Nerve Retractor

5.5 Orthopedic Retractor

5.6 Rectal Retractor

5.7 Thoracic Retractor

5.8 Ribbon Retractor

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Surgical Retractors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Surgical Retractors Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Neurosurgery

6.3 Wound Closure

6.4 Reconstructive Surgery

6.5 Cardiovascular

6.6 Orthopedic

6.7 Obstetrics & Gynecology

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 Surgical Retractors Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Surgical Retractors Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospital

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Others



Chapter 8 Surgical Retractors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type, Product, Application, End-use

8.1 Surgical retractors market shares by region, 2017 & 2025

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 MEA



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market participation categorization

9.2 List of Market Players

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9.3.2 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

9.3.3 Teleflex Incorporated.

9.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.3.5 Medtronic

9.3.6 Thompson Surgical

9.3.7 MicroSurgical Technology

9.3.8 Medline Industries, Inc.

9.3.9 Sklar Surgical Instruments

9.3.10 BR Surgical



