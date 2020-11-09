Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical robots have seen a worldview change in a recent couple of years because of technological progressions in the regions of 3D-imaging, top-notch microscopic cameras, data recorders, data analytics frameworks, motion sensors, remote navigation frameworks, robotic controlled catheters, and different accessories valuable for medical procedures. This is to grow new applications for existing platforms and create disruptive advancements that will boost the future market.





The business is seeing a growing pattern of robotic organizations teaming up on technology stages with third-party vendors to create new surgical applications. Robotic surgery can be considered as a minimally invasive surgery that uses robotics for performing surgeries. These robotic frameworks are worked by specialists and comprise of miniaturized surgical tools which are mounted on robotic arms, in this way permitting specialists to perform the medical procedures accurately.



The key elements boosting the surgical robots market size are expanding requirement for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting pattern towards cutting edge robotic surgeries. However, the significant expense related to surgical robotic procedures and robotic frameworks will limit the clinical robot market. Furthermore, the rise in loss of life and wounds because of robotic surgeries will likewise hinder the development of the surgical robot market. Additionally, undeveloped economies, for example, Brazil, India, China, and other developing economies will make possibilities for growth for the surgical robot market.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Accessories, Systems and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Kuka AG, Johnson and Johnson, Siemens AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and TransEntrix, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Surgical Robotic Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Srp-2020: Siemens Healthineers came into partnership with WakeMed Health & Hospitals in North Carolina. The partnership includes robotics initiatives, advanced imaging capabilities, AI, and staff and provider training across the health system's cardiovascular intervention and imaging programs. WakeMed would serve as a best-in-class cardiovascular laboratory and will have a world-class hybrid operating room, along with the ARTIS Icono and a Corindus CorePath GRX robot. These new innovations aimed to enhance the delivery of care across cardiac, vascular, neurosurgical, orthopedic, cancer, and trauma services. It will also be provided with advanced imaging technology, with top-line equipment and precise robotic assistance for greater diagnostic capabilities and 3D imaging capabilities for added patient comfort.



Jul-2020: TransEnterix, Inc. announced an agreement with Maastricht University Medical Center+ (MUMC+). Following the agreement, the Medical Center leased and utilized a Senhance Surgical System. This is the first hospital to acquire a Senhance to be utilized in pediatric minimally invasive surgery.



Aug-2016: Intuitive Surgical signed a joint development deal with Dextera Surgical, a company that designs and manufactures stapling devices for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The agreement was aimed to develop a surgical stapler and cartridge for Intuitive's da Vinci robotic surgical system.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Medtronic announced the acquisition of Digital Surgery, a privately-held pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, and digital education and training. The acquisition strengthened Medtronic robotic-assisted surgery platform and has applicability for Medtronic's broader portfolio.



Dec-2019: Johnson and Johnson signed an agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Verb Surgical, Inc. Verb Surgical's world-class robotics and data science capabilities have been integrated with Johnson & Johnson's health care leadership and global reach. The integration advanced the company's vision to make medical interventions smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.



Oct-2019: Stryker acquired Mobius Imaging, LLC, a leader in point-of-care imaging technology, and its sister company, GYS Tech, LLC (DBA Cardan Robotics). Mobius Imaging and Cardan Robotics provided expertise in advanced imaging and robotics, as well as a robust product pipeline, that increased Stryker's presence in Orthopaedics, Spine, and Neurotechnology.



Oct-2019: Siemens completed the acquisition of Corindus Vascular Robotics, a manufacturer of robotic-assisted PCI systems. The combination of Siemens Healthineers' strong medical technology portfolio with its digital platforms and solutions, together with Corindus' precision robotics platform, would transform health care delivery that provides better care at a lower cost.



Jul-2019: Intuitive took over Scholly Fiberoptic's robotic endoscope business. This acquisition integrated Scholly's robotic endoscope manufacturing line, and two Scholly sites into Intuitive operations. The acquisition strengthened Intuitive's supply chain and increased its manufacturing capacity for imaging products.



Mar-2019: Smith & Nephew announced an agreement to acquire Brainlab orthopedic joint reconstruction business. The acquisition would support Smith & Nephew's strategy to invest in best in class technologies that further its multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem.



Feb-2019: Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Auris Health, Inc. is a developer of robotic technologies. This acquisition would accelerate Johnson & Johnson's entry into robotics with the potential for growth and expansion into other interventional applications.



Sep-2018: TransEnterix, Inc. completed the acquisition of the assets of MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd., an Israel medical technology company. The acquisition increased the effectiveness of surgeons, making procedures quicker and less error-prone, leading to better outcomes for the patient.



Sep-2018: Globus Medical acquired Nemaris and its Surgimap planning software. Following the acquisition, Globus Medical integrated Nemaris tech into its ExcelsiusGPS robot-assisted surgery platform. The acquisition of Surgimap bolstered Globus Medical's efforts to advance the future of computer-assisted surgery to improve patient outcomes.



Aug-2017: Globus Medical took over KB Medical, SA, a robotic developer based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The acquisition enabled Globus Medical to accelerate, enhance, and expand its product portfolio in Imaging, Navigation, and Robotics.



Jul-2016: Zimmer Biomet took over Medtech SA, a developer, and maker of the ROSA robotic device for neurological and spine procedures. Zimmer purchased almost 59 percent of the outstanding share capital of Medtech. This acquisition provided Zimmer with innovative technologies and expanded its footprint.



Jan-2016: Smith & Nephew completed the acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings, Inc., a leader in orthopedic robotics-assisted surgery. Blue Belt Technologies' NAVIO surgical system provides robotics-assistance in unicondylar or partial knee replacement surgery through CT-free navigation software and a unique hand-held, robotic bone-shaping device. NAVIO and Smith & Nephew's partial knee implant portfolio form a strong combined business to accelerate growth in this attractive area of surgery.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: Medtronic launched Hugo RAS System, a new robot-assisted surgery platform. This platform is a more flexible and cost-effective system. The Hugo system includes a tower, surgeon console, surgical end effectors, and robotic arm carts.



Jul-2020: Smith & Nephew introduced the Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new-generation handheld robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System. Real Intelligence would address clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, digital and robotic surgery, pre-operative planning, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement. The new CORI surgical platform is available for both unicompartmental knee arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty. It is a small and portable system, making it ideal for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient surgery.



