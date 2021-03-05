Global Surgical Robots Market Report 2021-2027: Key Players are Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical , Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet & Transentrix

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Robots Market by Products, Application, Region, Company Analysis, & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Robots Market will grow and reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027.

Surgical Robots are described as a machine that executes multiple surgical tasks in a capable - captive composition system. A minimally invasive surgery that uses robots to perform surgical procedures is called robotics surgery. These robotics systems are operated by surgeons consisting of miniaturized surgical instruments placed on robotic arms, enhancing surgeons' performance. The need for automation in the healthcare industry is the reason for the rise in the surgical robots industry.



General surgery has experienced the advancement of minimally invasive procedures performed with a tiny incision. Surgical robots help doctors to achieve many successful minimally invasive surgeries in the healthcare domain. Surgical robots help surgeons complete all sorts of complicated operations with more precision and flexibility than traditional techniques. As per the research findings, the surgical robotics market is expected to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 11.52% from 2020 to 2027.



Da Vinci is the oldest and most widely used system globally. It involves three components - the surgeon's console, a patient cart, and the vision cart. These components work together and mimic the moment; this makes the doctor clearly understand the situation better than before. There are four da Vinci models available for different types of surgeries Da Vinci Si, Da Vinci X, Da Vinci Xi, and Da Vinci SP.



There are many types of surgeries performed by surgical robots. General surgeries are in transition as the introductions of robots in the field are increasing year on year. This report provides the Global Surgical Robots Market with seven applications: Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Neurosurgery. The factors which are boosting this market are new technological advancement, demand for minimally invasive surgery. As per this report, the market for global surgical robots was USD 6.9 Billion in 2020.



In North America, large pools of patients are inclined towards the minimally invasive surgical procedure. Many patients suffer from a neurological disorder, too in this region. High per capita income for health expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are other factors for a massive demand for surgical robots.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Approximately 28 million surgeries were called off around the globe during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the decline in surgical procedures has led to deterioration in companies' sales and surgical robots market. The pandemic has changed drastically various industries and lives on a vast scale, and the surgical robotics industry is not an exception.

