Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Baxter, Cardinal Health & Cohera Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealant and Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives market accounted for $2.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Need to manage blood loss in patients and rising concerns to reduce surgical wounds are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of reimbursements is restraining the market growth.

Surgical Sealant and adhesives are mostly used during or after a surgery to avoid surgical complications such as air, blood, and fluid leaks. They are available in the form of films and foams, and aid by creating a hemostatic layer, which stops the blood and air leakage from the targeted area.

Based on application, the cosmetic surgeries segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in facelift surgeries, burn surgeries and other reconstructive surgeries, and the rising number of cosmetic surgical procedures. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of well-equipped hospitals, increasing number of soft tissue injuries and growing number of trauma surgeries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market include Adhesys Medical GmbH, Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Cardinal Health, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Lifebond Machines Pvt LTd, Mallinckrodt company, Medtronic, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited and Vivostat A/S.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Origin

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Animal Based

5.3 Human Blood Based



6 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Indication

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tissue Sealing

6.3 Tissue Engineering

6.4 Surgical Hemostasis



7 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polysaccharide Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1 Chitosan Based

7.3 Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.3.1 Albumin Based

7.3.2 Collagen Based

7.3.3 Fibrin Based

7.3.4 Gelatin Based



8 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

8.3 Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

8.3.1 Urethane-Based Adhesives

8.3.2 Polyethylene Gylcol Based Hydrogel

8.3.3 Cyanoacrylates



9 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiovascular Surgeries

9.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries

9.4 Cosmetic Surgeries

9.5 General Surgeries

9.6 Ophthalmic Surgeries

9.7 Orthopedic Surgeries

9.8 Pulmonary Surgeries

9.9 Urological Surgeries



10 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Adhesys Medical GmbH

12.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd

12.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.4 Baxter

12.5 Cardinal Health

12.6 Cohera Medical Inc

12.7 CryoLife

12.8 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

12.9 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

12.10 Lifebond Machines Pvt LTd

12.11 Mallinckrodt company

12.12 Medtronic

12.13 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

12.14 Sanofi

12.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited

12.16 Vivostat A/S



