Global Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Market Report 2022-2029: Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations Hindering Growth

SAH global market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4,366.0 million by 2029

The SAH global market is mainly segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and based on geography. The product market is segmented into sealant, adhesive and hemostat.

Among these, the hemostat accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The sealants are further segmented based on their origin into natural and synthetic sealants. The synthetic sealant accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The natural sealants are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin sealants. Among them, fibrin accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic sealants are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate, hydrogels, and others.

Among them, hydrogels accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The adhesive market is segmented into natural and synthetic adhesives, among them; synthetic adhesives accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The natural adhesives are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin, among them, fibrin adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic adhesives are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate and polyurethane. The cyanoacrylate adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Hemostats are classified based on function into mechanical hemostats, active hemostats, flowable hemostats, and fibrin sealants hemostats, among them, the mechanical hemostats accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Fibrin sealant hemostat is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit strong CAGR from 2022 to 2029 because it is unique, powerful and effective for localized and diffused bleeding during surgical procedures.

The application market is segmented into Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Urology, Pulmonology, Neurosurgery, Gynecology, Cosmetic surgery and Others. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, because of high demand for various surgical procedures. Cosmetic surgery is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit CAGR, because of the advancements in treatment regimes available and better cosmetic outcomes.

The end-users market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, due to an increase in the aging population, increase in surgical procedural volumes, and better patient care services with advanced facilities.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Surgical Procedures Boosts Sah Market Growth

the Emergence of Technically Advanced Products

Increasing Geriatric Population

Acquisition to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

Acceptance of Sah and Market Expansion in Emerging Nations

Restraints and Threats

Pitfalls in the Usage of Sah

Expensive Sah Impeding Effective Penetration in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Availability of Alternative Products

Major Companies

Advanced Medical Solutions

Artivion

Baxter International, Inc

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R.Bard Inc.)

Corza Medical

Integra Lifescience

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Medtronic, plc

Teleflex

Regulatory Affairs

International Organization for Standardization

Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

Iso 14644-1 Cleanroom Standards

Iso 13485 Medical Devices

Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

Astm International Standards

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Japan

China

India

Technological Advancements

Bioglue

Bioinspired Glue from Barnacles

Snake-Derived Super Glue

Alga Mimetic Technology

a Polymer Patch for the Abdominal Cavity

Clinical Trials

Scope of the Market

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on Product

Sealants

Natural Sealants

Fibrin Natural Sealants

Albumin Natural Sealants

Synthetic Sealants

Cyanoacrylate

Hydrogels

Others

Adhesives

Natural Adhesives

Fibrin Natural Adhesives

Albumin Natural Adhesives

Synthetic Adhesives

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Hemostats

Mechanical Hemostats

Active Hemostats

Flowable Hemostats

Fibrin Sealant Hemostats

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Pulmonology

Neurosurgery

Gynecology

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

