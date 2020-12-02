Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market 2020-2025: Growing Use of Technologically Advanced Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product (Natural (Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin), Synthetic (Hydrogel)), Indication (Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (CNS, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery), End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the Forecast Period.



With growing concerns regarding the effective management of blood loss in patients during surgeries and trauma, surgical sealants and adhesives have become an integral part of medical procedures. Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe.



Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth. Better cosmetic outcomes are also increasing the adoption of surgical sealants and adhesives in cosmetic procedures across the globe.



Additionally, emerging markets provide significant investment opportunities for players as these regions offer an untapped potential due to the increasing government and private investments in the healthcare sector. The growing prominence of adhesive dentistry also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space.



However, the high cost of these products, lack of reimbursements, and high investments associated with clinical data requirements for these products are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent. The market also faces the challenge of developing novel biomaterials with high mechanical properties and adhesion strength for effective tissue sealing.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Overview

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising need for Effective Blood Loss Management in Patients

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Technologically Advanced Products

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Healthcare Costs and Lack of Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Cost-Intensive Requirement of Clinical Data for New Product Launches

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Healthcare Systems in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Novel Biomaterials

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Skilled Personnel for Optimal Utilization of Products

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Preference for Gelatin-Based Adhesives and Hydrogels in Surgical Procedures

6.2.2 Biomimetic Adhesives

6.2.3 Nano-Enabled Materials for Next-Generation Adhesives

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.5 Clinical Trial Assessment

6.6 Parent Market Analysis

6.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

7 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, by Type

7.2.1.1 Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.1.1 Fibrin-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.1.2 Gelatin-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.1.3 Collagen-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.1.4 Albumin-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.2 Polysaccharide-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.2.1 Chitosan-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.1.2.2 Other Polysaccharide-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.2 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, by Origin

7.2.2.1 Animal-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.2.2.2 Human Blood-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.3 Synthetic & Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

7.3.1 Peg Hydrogels

7.3.2 Cyanoacrylates

7.3.3 Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.3.4 Other Synthetic & Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

8 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market, by Indication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tissue Sealing

8.2.1 Fibrin-Based Sealants are most Widely Used for Tissue Sealing Across a Range of Surgical Procedures

8.3 Surgical Hemostasis

8.3.1 Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, and Spinal Conditions to Drive Growth for Surgical Hemostasis

8.4 Tissue Engineering

8.4.1 Increasing R&D on Biomaterials Derived from Human Blood to Enhance the Growth of This Segment

9 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiovascular Surgery

9.2.1 Fibrin Sealants are Witnessing Increasing Adoption in Opcab and Midcab Procedures

9.3 General Surgery

9.3.1 need to Prevent Blood Loss in Gastrointestinal Surgeries is Driving Market Growth

9.4 Central Nervous System Surgery

9.4.1 Sealants with Antimicrobial and Analgesic Properties are Undergoing Research for Cns Surgeries

9.5 Orthopedic Surgery

9.5.1 Increase in Sports-Related Injury Treatments is Aiding Growth of Sealants and Adhesives in This Segment

9.6 Cosmetic Surgery

9.6.1 Increasing Number of Cosmetic and Skin Surgeries are Driving Market Growth

9.7 Urological Surgery

9.7.1 Complex Reconstructive Genitourinary Procedures Drive the Growth of This Segment

9.8 Pulmonary Surgery

9.8.1 Increase in Lung Cancer-Related Surgeries is Expected to Aid Market Growth

9.9 Ophthalmic Surgery

9.9.1 Requirement for Better Biocompatible Sealants is Propelling R&D and Driving Market Growth

9.10 Other Applications

10 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries and Trauma Cases are Set to Increase the Adoption of Sealants and Adhesives

10.3 Clinics

10.3.1 Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries Performed in Clinics is Expected to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Other End Users

11 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

13 Company Profiles

Adhezion Biomedical, Llc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (AMS Group)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

CSL Limited

Gem SRL

Hemostasis, Llc

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Microval

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Peters Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Tissuemed Ltd

Tricol Biomedical, Inc.

Vivostat A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx5d9e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

