Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis (2018-2025): Expected to Reach $7.38 Billion by 2025

The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis Report By Product (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical stapling devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2025 at an 8.13% CAGR during the forecast period.



The application of surgical staplers has gradually evolved from invasive surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries. With the introduction of advanced surgical staplers, difficulties associated with the use of conventional staplers have been overcome.



Obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents due to high prevalence of factors such as sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. In case of eating habits, people are more inclined toward fast food rather than healthy food. Increasing stress and busy schedules are both causing people to consume packed and processed food.



Severe cases of obesity cause other conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, resulting in many opting for bariatric surgery. According to 2014 data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), the number of bariatric surgeries has drastically increased from 1,600 in 2006-2007 to 6,000 in 2012-2013. This is indicative of the high demand for these surgeries owing to increasing awareness about surgical options for weight loss.



Key Findings



By product, manual surgical stapling devices dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the powered segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Alarming number of emergency cases can lead to surgical fatigue, thereby, reducing productivity. Powered stapling devices allow surgeons to perform more number of surgeries in emergency wards.

Need for disposable devices is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections. Disposable staples are made of plastic, whereas reusable staples are made of stainless steel. Both disposable and reusable staples have disposable cartridges.

Reusable staplers generate lesser surgical waste. Efforts to sterilize these devices equal the environmental impact of disposable staples. As a result, demand for disposable devices is expected to grow owing to increasing concerns related to transfer of infections.

North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2017. Demand for surgical staples is expected to increase owing to rise in bariatric surgeries, introduction of powered staples, and growing need for tissue and wound management. The application of surgical staples has gradually increased from endoscopic surgery to endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Report scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market definitions

2.2 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Business segment trends



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Surgical Stapling Market Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based On Products, Regional Presence

4.3 Surgical Stapling Market - PESTLE Analysis

4.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.5 Open Linear Stapler Vs Linear Laparoscopic Stapler Vs Circular Stapler-Qualitative Analysis



Chapter 5 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Surgical Stapling Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Powered Surgical Stapling Device

5.3 Manual Surgical Stapling Device



Chapter 6 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Surgical Stapling Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.2 Disposable Surgical Stapling Device

6.3 Reusable Surgical Stapling Device



Chapter 7 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Surgical Stapling Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Centers



Chapter 8 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Procedures Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Gastrointestinal procedures

8.2 Gynecological

8.3 Parenchymal

8.4 Thoracic

8.5 Urology

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, and End Use

9.1 Surgical Stapling Market Share by Region, 2017 & 2025

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy framework



10.2 Company Profiles10.2.1 Covidien

10.2.2 Ethicon, Inc.

10.2.3 Intuitive Surgical

10.2.4 Cardica, Inc.

10.2.5 Stryker Corporation

10.2.6 Smith & Nephew

10.2.7 Conmed Corporation

10.2.8 CareFusion Corporation

10.2.9 3M Healthcare

10.2.10 BioPro, Inc.



