Global Surveillance Camera Market Report 2021-2026: Lucrative Growth Owing to Stringent Regulatory Standards Regarding Environment Conservation

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surveillance Camera Market: Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surveillance Camera Market was valued at USD 26.41 Billion in the year 2020.

The report presents the analysis of Surveillance Camera market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global Surveillance Camera market is observing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies, as well as growing consumer awareness security. The continuous rise in demand of cameras in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the Surveillance Camera market size. Additionally, due to expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global Surveillance Camera in future.



The market is also expected to register a boom in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the Surveillance Camera slightly increased, as several leading manufacturers started production of the camera for various sector like construction & manufacturing, BFSI, etc.

Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations are expected and required to have a certain level of security and monitoring measures. As a result, there has been a dramatic increase in the demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others.



Dome security cameras get their name by their circular, dome shape. The security camera is encased in a transparent protective dome. Although dome security cameras can be used both indoors and outdoors, many businesses including hotels, restaurants, and retail stores use dome cameras inside due to their discrete design.



BFSI stands for Banking, financial services and insurance. A modern bank video surveillance system allows footage from multiple branches to be transmitted to a central monitoring room, or viewed over the internet. This makes audit and control very easy, swift and cost effective. Bank security cameras allow for continuous surveillance of banking facilities, providing protection outside of typical workday hours.



Bullet cameras are also named by their distinct cylindrical shape, which looks like a bullet shell or lipstick tube. As one of the most common types of security cameras, bullet cameras are a visible deterrent. In fact, studies have found the presence of security cameras will make your property a less desirable target. Like dome cameras, bullet cameras can be installed indoors and outdoors.



Government agencies worldwide use surveillance systems to secure borders and ports of entry, such as airports and seaports and camera systems are also used by defense professionals to monitor military assets and military installations. Surveillance is used by governments for intelligence gathering, prevention of crime, the protection of a process, person, group or object, or the investigation of crime.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Strategy

2.2 Focus Towards advancement in Technology

2.3 Focus on Artificial Intelligence



3. Surveillance Camera Market: Product Overview



4. Surveillance Camera Market: Sizing and Forecast



5. Surveillance Camera Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Surveillance Camera Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Surveillance Camera Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Dome Cameras - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Bullet Cameras- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Box Style Cameras- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Surveillance Camera Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global Surveillance Camera Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Surveillance Camera Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By BFSI Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Government & Defense - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Manufacturing & Construction - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.7 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.8 By Residential - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.9 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Surveillance Camera Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Surveillance Camera Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis



10. APAC Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis



11. Global Surveillance Camera Market Dynamics



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surveillance Camera Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surveillance Camera Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surveillance Camera Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global Leading Surveillance Camera company market share, 2019



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Ambarella

Canon

FLIR System

Panasonic

Axis Communication

Robert Bosch

Pelco

CP Plus

