Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Markets, 2020-2026 - HEFA-SPK, FT-SPK, HFS-SIP, FT-SPK/A, ATJ-SPK, CHJ

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, By Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power to Liquid Fuel), Biofuel Blending Capacity (Below 30%, 30% to 50%, Above 50%), Biofuel Manufacturing Technology, Platform and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market size is projected to reach USD 2975.36 Mn by 2027, from USD 66 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 72.3% during 2021-2027.

The sustainable aviation fuel market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by fuel type, biofuel manufacturing technology, biofuel blending capacity, platform and geography.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel market Scope and Market Size



Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global sustainable aviation fuel market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.



The research covers the current and historic sustainable aviation fuel market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Neste, Gevo, World Energy, Eni, SkyNRG, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Velocys, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Honeywell International Inc., Chevron Corporation, and Johnson Matthey among others.



Report further studies the market development status and future and Sustainable Aviation Fuel market trend across the world. Also, it splits sustainable aviation fuel market segmentation by fuel type, biofuel manufacturing technology, biofuel blending capacity, platform and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Fuel Type

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Biofuel Blending Capacity

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Platform

4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Region



5. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biofuel

5.3. Hydrogen Fuel

5.4. Power to Liquid Fuel



6. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY BIOFUEL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Hydroprocessed Fatty Acid Esters and Fatty Acids - Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK)

6.2. Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

6.3. Synthetic Iso-paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)

6.4. Fischer Tropsch (FT) Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (FT-SPK/A)

6.5. Alcohol to Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)

6.6. Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)



7. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY BIOFUEL BLENDING CAPACITY

7.1. Below 30%

7.2. 30% to 50%

7.3. Above 50%



8. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY PLATFORM

8.1. Commercial Aviation

8.2. Military Aviation

8.3. Business & General Aviation

8.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle



9. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Germany

9.2.2. U.K.

9.2.3. France

9.2.4. Rest of Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. Japan

9.3.3. India

9.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of the World

9.4.1. Middle East

9.4.2. Africa



10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top Companies Ranking

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Recent Developments

10.4.1. New Product Launch

10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Neste

Gevo

World Energy

Eni

SkyNRG

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Velocys

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

Honeywell International Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Johnson Matthey

