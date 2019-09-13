Global Sustainable Biopolymers Research Outlook Report 2019: 2017 Data, 2018 Estimates & CAGR Projections to 2023
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Biopolymers: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of sustainable biopolymers, which are bio-based polymers and biodegradable polymers. This is a compendium report and most of the information is sourced from existing reports published from 2017 to 2019 on the related topics. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of sustainable biopolymers. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like sustainable biopolymers product type and sustainable biopolymers applications.
The product type segment explains the prevalent and upcoming types covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. Detailed overview of these types along with relevant market data on market size measured in value and volume terms are provided. The application chapter includes a detailed overview of applications like flexible green packaging, rigid packaging, polymeric foams, high-performance films, and others. The scope is limited to the recent studies and is thus not exhaustive.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for sustainable biopolymers and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017, considering it as the base year, estimates for 2018 and forecast for 2023 with a projection of CAGR during the forecast period. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Identification of market trends, issues, and forecast impacting the global sustainable biopolymers market
- Quantification of the market based on product type, and application
- Discussion on recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the market
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including 3M Co., Amcor Ltd., Cargill Corp., Greiner Packaging International, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Saint-Gobain and Wipak Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition of Different Product Types
- History
- History of Bioplastics
- History of the Chemical Industry
- Bio-based Chemical Products
- Traditional Chemical Products
- Effects of Environmental/Exposure Conditions on Biodegradation
- Background
- Early Regulations
- Significance of Moisture, Temperature and/or Oxygen
- Role of Microorganisms
- Presence of Methane
- Increasing Decomposition in Landfills
- Function of Compost Operations
- Other Factors
- Conclusions
- Global Flexible Green Packaging Industry
- Product Life Cycle Analysis of Flexible Green Packaging
- Market Drivers for Flexible Green Packaging
- Market Restraints for Flexible Green Packaging
- Technological Advancements in Packaging
- Nanotechnology in Food and Beverage Packaging Industry
- Recent Development in Rigid Food Packaging
- PESTLE Analysis for Global Plastics Bag and Pouch Market
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
Chapter 4 Sustainable Biopolymers Product Types
- Introduction
- Biodegradable Polymers
- Introduction
- Terminology
- Definition and Standard
- Patents Related to Biodegradable Polymers
- Chemical Types of Biodegradable Polymers
- Biodegradable Polymers Applications
- Technical Problems/Solutions of Biodegradable Polymers in Attaining Sustainability
- Bioplastics
- Introduction
- Recent Developments
- Global Outlook for Bioplastics
- Bioplastics Processing Technologies
- Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
- Issues Faced by Bioplastic
- Alternative Chemical Products and Processing
- Introduction
- Need for Alternative Chemical Products
- Environmental Impact
- U.S. Bio-based Alternative Chemical Products Market
Chapter 5 Applications of Sustainable Biopolymers Market
- Introduction
- Global Market for Flexible Green Packaging
- Introduction
- Green Polymers and Bioplastics
- Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
- Bioplastic Films
- Types of Bioplastic Films
- Bioplastics Film Applications
- The U.S. Market
- Asia-Pacific Market
- Polymeric Foams
- Bioplastics
- Biodegradable Polymers
- Blow-Molded Plastic Packaging
- Bioplastics in Blow-Molded Plastic Packaging
- Bioplastics Bottles
- Bioplastic for Blow-Molding Applications
- Plastics Compounding
- Introduction
- Biocompounds
- Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Food and Beverages
- Biodegradable Polymer Packaging
- Market Overview
- Market Size and Estimates
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- 3M
- AG Processing Inc.
- Algix
- Amcor Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Adm)
- American Packaging Corp.
- Anchor Packaging
- BASF
- Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmgh & Co. Kg (Biotec)
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Chi Mei Corp.
- Cargill Corp.
- Checkpoint Systems
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
- ER Carpenter Company
- Ecolab Inc.
- Future Foam Inc.
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Fkur Plastics Corp.
- Filmquest Group Inc.
- Greiner Packaging International
- Gascogne Flexible
- Inteplast Group
- Kaneka Texas Corp.
- Novomer Inc.
- Novolex Holdings, Inc.
- Natureworks Llc
- Plastomer Corp.
- Pactiv Inc.
- Printpack Inc.
- PSM North America
- Saint-Gobain
- Sealed Air
- Swiss Pac
- Toray
- Teijin Fibers Ltd.
- Tekni-Plex
- UBE America Inc.
- Unitika Ltd.
- Wipak Group
- Winpak Portion Packaging
- Zeon Corp.
Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations
Chapter 8 Endnotes
