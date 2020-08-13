Global Sustainable Erosion Control, Sediment Management and Stabilization Markets 2020-2025: Patent Review and New Developments

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Erosion Control, Sediment Management, and Stabilization: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by a combination of continued and ongoing global and regional development pressures for buildings, facilities, and infrastructure, along with increasingly stringent regulations, a growing adherence to such regulations globally and climate-related effects that are causing erosion-related effects to become more severe in many regions globally, global markets for erosion control technologies and related systems are on the uptick. In fact, they have beenat least from a global perspective for many years now. Construction contractors and other site managers are increasingly deploying and required to invest in erosion control technologies. The result has been a net benefit to erosion, resulting in an incremental reduction in erosion and sedimentation downstream of such work sites, along with a concurrent uptick in markets.

Interestingly, in recent years, markets for erosion control technologies have become more heavily influenced by globally distant suppliers. A recent increase and influx in erosion control technologies manufactured in Asia-Pacific, for example, has resulted in regional and local changes to markets in North America and Europe. New, cheaper, and readily available technologiesparticularly with respect to degradable and bio-friendly technologiesare on the rise as imports to these regions. Such imports compete with increasing strength against what was once an almost exclusively regional to local supplier market. In this respect, the erosion control market has been one of the later to incur impacts surrounding ongoing globalization.

However, some of these changes, while driving increased competition and more available technologies, are also driving market expansion. As technologies that were once limited in application continue to grow, new market niches are opened, and potential for higher value markets also increases. Structural and fully integrated best management practices, such as those deployed under LID systems, also provide a key point of interest in the market, as they may be used in tandem with or even, in some cases, in competition against other types of erosion control. This is especially relevant to geotextiles, which can be used to provide longer-term stabilization.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the global erosion control technologies and systems considered in this study. This study targets markets associated with sustainable erosion controlthat is, with a strong focus on those erosion control technologies that reduce and manage the erosion process, while minimizing and avoiding environmental damage to the extent possible.

The report includes:

71 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global market for sustainable erosion control, sediment management, and stabilization

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of CAGRs through 2025

Characterization and quantification of market-based on technology categories, technology lists, characteristics, technological trends, and products

Comparison between erosion control versus sediment control; information on sustainable erosion control and highlights of the best management practices

Information on degradable geotextiles and description of their types, i.e., thermoplastic starch, cellulose acetate, and PLAs and PHAs

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth and a relevant patent analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

American Excelsior Co.

American Textile And Supply Inc.

Apex

BASF

Belton Industries Inc.

Bowie Industries Inc.

Certainteed (Saint-Gobain)

Cherokee Manufacturing Llc

Carthage Mills Erosion Control Co.

Contech Engineered Solutions

Enviroscape

Filtrexx (SWM)

Finn Corp.

Flint Industries

Geo Products

Geosolutions

Geo-Synthetics Systems Llc

Hanesgeo Components

Huesker Inc.

L&M Supply And Manufacturing

Layfield Group

Maccaferri Inc.

MST Gruppe

Nilex Inc.

Ovasco Industries

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (Swm)

Shandong Taifeng Geosynthetics Corp.

Silt Sock Erosion Control Products

Tenax Corp.

Tencate Geosynthetics

Terrafix Geosynthetics

Turf Maker

U.S. Fabrics Inc.

Virens

Western Excelsior

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms



