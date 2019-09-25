Global Sustainable Packaging Market Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2027F

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Packaging Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable packaging market reached USD 246012.25 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 412752.92 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 6.23% across the globe.



The global demand for Sustainable Packaging is increasing on the back of rising consumer awareness of people around the globe. Further, rising stringent government regulations are also impacting the market growth of sustainable packaging market.



North America is slated to account for a share of 29.87% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.

Additionally, U.S. Sustainable Packaging market reached 52,931.13 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 77,585.96 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.63% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. U.S. Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.66% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.73% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in food and beverage sector coupled with rising population over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.



China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 12,052.02 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,726.38 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. China Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.92% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 9.11% by 2027 in the Sustainable Packaging market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Sustainable Packaging market in the this region.



MEA Sustainable Packaging market reached USD 22,278.87 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37,601.79 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. Middle East and Africa Sustainable Packaging market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.39% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



Global Sustainable Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material Type into Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, Glass and Others Sustainable Packaging. Among these segments, Sustainable Packaging by Paper and paperboard segment (24.77% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Sustainable Packaging across the globe.



Further, paper and paperboard sustainable Packaging segment is anticipated to reach USD 106,519.97 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 60,929.03 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period. In addition, Sustainable Packaging in paper and paperboard segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.81% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



