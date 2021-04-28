Global SUV Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Electric Mobility, Autonomous Driving, & Leasing and RideSharing

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insights Into the Global SUV Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SUV is no longer just a utilitarian off-roader whose sole purpose is to transport goods and other essentials over hostile terrain. Over time, these vehicles have evolved and have started playing other roles as well, primarily as people carriers in urban and suburban areas; they are also used to make a statement of social standing in some regions/markets.

The United States and China will continue to account for the major share of SUV sales; as a result, manufacturers must focus on designing and producing vehicles for these 2 markets. Indian SUV manufacturers have started offering vast upgrades and facelifts to their best-selling models, banking on the growth of the country's SUV market.

Owing to the large space available in SUVs, the conversion of SUVs from IC engine-powered vehicles to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is a possibility that can be explored. Skateboard platforms offer an excellent foundation to build on. Traditional SUVs account for a large carbon footprint; therefore, the need for a fully electric SUV is imminent. As a result, the need for battery R&D will be high and the pressure on battery supply chains will increase.

It is important to build partnerships with technology firms to outsource automotive software and cloud-based computing, among other IT parameters. New mobility services and business models must be considered when looking to explore new avenues of vehicle sales and leasing.

SUV manufacturers will have to realign their goals with future technology trends and customer demands to make suitable investments and ensure growth. R&D must be split between urban SUVs and off-roaders to diminish cost and reduce time to market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global SUV Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global SUV Market - A Snapshot and Key Markets

Key Takeaways

Global SUV Market - A Snapshot

Global SUV Market - Key Markets for SUV sales

SUV Market Popularity

3. Major Global OEMS and their SUV Product Portfolios

4. Benchmarking of Leading SUVs by Type - Urban and Off-roaders

Urban SUV Segment Benchmarks - Who is Leading the Innovation?

Benchmarking of Leading Participants in the Urban SUV Segment

Off-road SUV Segment - Who is Offering the Most Value?

Benchmarking of Leading participants in the off-road Rugged SUV Segment

5. What Do Consumers Prefer (and Why) - the Urban SUV Or the Off-roader?

Key Selling Points in the Current Market Climate (The Urban SUV)

Key Selling Points in the Current Market Climate (the Rugged Off-road SUV)

The Urban SUV or the Off-road SUV?

6. Key Trends in the Global SUV Segment - Technologies and Business Models

Key Trends in the SUV Segment - CASE Technologies

The Tesla Element in the Global Automotive Equation - A Game Changer?

7. Growth Opportunities and the Three Big Predictions

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic and Technology Partnerships for SUV Technologies - Electric Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic and Technology Partnerships for SUV Technologies - Autonomous Driving

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic and Technology Partnerships for SUV Technologies - Leasing and RideSharing

The last word - Three Big Predictions for the Future of the SUV Market

