Global SVOD Market Report 2022: Netflix will Remain the Revenue Winner, with $34 Billion by 2027 - Similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ Combined

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 485 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.69 billion. Six US-based platforms will have 988 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027, up from 612 million in 2021.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at the publisher said: "Our Netflix forecasts for 2027 are 29 million lower than our February update - at 253 million. Netflix needs to boost its content to counter its fresher and cheaper rivals."

Netflix will add 31 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027, despite losing 4 million subscribers in North America. Disney+ will overtake Netflix in 2025. Disney+ will add 144 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 274 million Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2027.

These countries will supply 114 million (42%) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $1.58 billion (11%) of Disney+' revenues [$14.7 billion] by 2027.

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, with $34 billion by 2027 - similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. However, the Netflix total is only $4 billion more than 2021 as subscriber growth decelerates and ARPU is squeezed.

Key Topics Covered:

This report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector for TV episodes and movies across 841 platforms in 138 countries.

The report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues forecasts by country (2010 to 2027) for the major platforms.

Individual analysis chapters for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Insight profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , UK and USA )

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO Max

Netflix

Paramount+

