Global Sweeper Truck Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sweeper Truck Market By Type (Compact Sweeper v/s Truck-mounted Sweeper), By Sweeping Type (Mechanical Broom Sweeper, Regenerative-Air Sweeper, Vacuum Sweeper), By Application (Urban Road, Airport, Highways, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sweeper Truck Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

The Global Sweeper Truck Market is driven by the growing development of road infrastructure in the form of highway construction, improving the existing roads network, among others. Additionally, lack of human force, high labor costs and frequent strikes & the demands of the labor associations are further expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

Moreover, widespread use of sweeper trucks by highway authorities, municipal authorities, project developers, among others to speed up the development and maintenance activities are expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of sweeper trucks can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, lack of awareness pertaining to sweeper trucks especially in the emerging countries can further restrict the market growth through 2026.



The Global Sweeper Truck Market is segmented based on type, sweeping type, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be split into compact sweeper and truck-mounted sweeper. The truck-mounted sweeper truck segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread use of these trucks for cleaning roads and lanes.

Based on sweeping type, the market can be categorized into mechanical broom sweeper, regenerative-air sweeper and vacuum sweeper. The regenerative-air sweeper segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market since these trucks are better at picking up finer material as compared to the mechanical broom sweeper and vacuum sweepers.



Regionally, the Global Sweeper Truck Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall sweeper truck market owing to the improved road construction activities in the region.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The major players operating in the Global Sweeper Truck Market are

TYMCO Regenerative Air Sweepers

ELGIN SA

TPS Infrastructure Limited

Ceksan Sweepers

Dulevo International SPA

Stocks Sweepers Ltd

Boschung Mecatronic AG

Johnston Sweepers Limited

Seco Truck Inc.

ASH Group

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Sweeper truck manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to sweeper truck

Report Scope:



Global Sweeper Truck Market, By Type:

Compact Sweeper

Truck-mounted Sweeper

Global Sweeper Truck Market, By Sweeping Type:

Mechanical Broom Sweeper

Regenerative-Air Sweeper

Vacuum Sweeper

Global Sweeper Truck Market, By Application:

Urban Road

Airport

Highways

Others

Global Sweeper Truck Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

