Global Swimwear and Beachwear Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Swimwear and Beachwear both in Million Units and US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed in US$ Million by the following Segments: Men€™s Wear, Women€™s Wear, and Children€™s Wear. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 199 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Arena Italia S.p.A

- Diana Sport

- La Perla Group

- NoZONE Clothing Limited

- ONeill, Inc.

- Panos Emporio.



SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women€™s Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men€™s Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth

Children€™s Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports- Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits



3. TRENDS IN THE WOMEN€™S AND MEN€™S SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR CATEGORIES



Swimwear Trends for Spring-Summer 2018

Women€™s Swimwear and Beachwear

Design Trends in Women€™s Swimwear

Retro Wear Back in Fashion

Popular Swimsuits Brands in 2017

Swimsuits/Bikini Trends in 2016

Beachwear Trends for the Year 2016

Men€™s Swimwear and Beachwear

Men€™s Swimwear Market - Treading on a Positive Note

Design Trends in the Men€™s Swimwear Market

Floral Patterns and Bright Colors - In Vogue in Men€™s Segment



4. PRODUCT REVIEW



Swimwear

Swimsuits: An Overview

Some Interesting Facts

Evolution of Swimsuits

Advantages of Swimwear

Market Segmentation

Women€™s Swimwear

One-Piece Swimsuits

Tank Suits

Sling Bikini

Pretzel suit

Monokini

Maillots

Two-Piece Swimsuits

Kneeskin

Bodyskin

Racerback

Men€™s Swimwear

Racing Suits

Drag Suits

Square Leg Suits

Men€™s Bikinis

Swim Trunks

Speedos

Legskin

Kid€™s Swimwear

Kids Bathing Suits

Girls Swimsuits

Beachwear

Beachwear - More Substantial Wear

Evolution of Beachwear

Beach-Ready Combinations

Women€™s Beachwear

Styles in Vogue

Materials in Use

Bandeaux

Bikinis

Bathrobes

Beach Pants

Cover-ups

Joggers

Kimono

Pareos

Sarongs

Swim Pants

Thongs

Burkini Beach Wear

Men€™s Beachwear

Men€™s Shirts

Men€™s Shorts

Men Board Shorts

Men€™s Beach Pants

Waterproof Pants

Kids/Children€™s Beachwear

Kids Capris

Girls Shirts

Boys Shorts

Distribution of Swimwear and Beachwear



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS



Ermenegildo Zegna to Introduce Beachwear Collection

Three Graces London Introduces Beachwear

Reformation Unveils Swimwear Line

ZAFUL Introduces 2017 Spring Swimwear Collection

Vaute Couture Launches New Swimwear Line Made from Eco- Friendly Material

Arena€™s World€™s First-Ever Swimsuit that Communicates through Smartphone

STEPIN2NOW® Swimwear Comes Up with Revolutionary Swimsuit for Women with Arthritis

Arena Introduces New Swimwear Range for Finswimming

ShaLaJÃ¡ Swimwear Introduces New Spring/ Summer 2015 Collection through #RealityCanWait Campaign

TYR Sport Unveils Its Spring/Summer Collection of Swimwear



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Manhattan Beachwear Partners with F1-Generation

Hong Kong-based Designers Unveil Mint Escape Swimwear

L Catterton Asia Creates Swimwear and Beach Lifestyle Platform by Combining MAAJI and SEAFOLLY

Billabong Divests Tigerlily Swimwear Brand

Swimming Australia and arena Enter into Partnership

TYR Sport Signs Extended Partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming

TYR Sports Inks Multi-Year Supplier Deal for University of Arizona Swimming and Diving teams

Speedo Signs Deal with Aquafil to Develop Swimsuits from Remnants of Nylon



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)

Diana Sport (Italy)

La Perla Group (Italy)

NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)

O€™Neill, Inc. (USA)

Panos Emporio (Sweden)

PARAH S.p.A (Italy)

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)

Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)

PVH Corp. (USA)

Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)

Seafolly (Australia)

Seaspray Swimwear (UK)

Speedo International Ltd. (UK)

Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)

TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)

Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Unit Analytics

III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

The United States - The Largest Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Popular Swimwear Brands for Women in the US

Aging Baby Boomers: Emerging Revenue Contributors

Competition

2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe - Snapshots

Table 58: European Market for Swimwear by Gender (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Women & Girls, and Men & Boys (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4a. FRANCE

4b. GERMANY

4c. ITALY

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

4e. SPAIN

4f. REST OF EUROPE

5. ASIA-PACIFIC



5a. CHINA

5b. SOUTH KOREA

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6. LATIN AMERICA



6a. BRAZIL

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

7. REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



