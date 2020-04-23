Global Swine Feed Market Outlook, 2020-2028 - Rising Demand for Feed Additives; Growing Consciousness About the Advantages of Natural Additives

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Swine Feed Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Swine Feed Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased preference towards pork in western nations, rising demand for feed additives, and growing consciousness about the advantages of natural additives.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Prefernce Towards Pork in Western Nations

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Feed Additives

3.1.3 Growing Consciousness About the Advantages of Natural Additives

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Swine Feed Market, By Form

4.1 Mash

4.2 Pellets

4.3 Crumble



5 Swine Feed Market, By Product

5.1 Gestation Feed

5.2 Starter Feed

5.3 Breeder

5.4 Grower-to-finisher Feed

5.5 Sow Feed

5.6 Lactation Feed



6 Swine Feed Market, By Ingredient

6.1 Oils

6.2 Oil Seed Meal

6.3 Cereals

6.4 Molasses

6.5 Supplements



7 Swine Feed Market, By Additive

7.1 Amino Acid

7.2 Antibiotics

7.3 Feed Acidifiers

7.4 Feed Enzymes

7.5 Vitamins

7.6 Antioxidants

7.7 Probiotics

7.8 Anthelmintic /Dewormers

7.9 Chemobiotics /Chemotherapeutics

7.10 Copper Compounds



8 Swine Feed Market, By Application

8.1 Home

8.2 Hoggery



9 Swine Feed Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Cargill Inc.

11.2 Wen's Group

11.3 Ballance Agri-Nutrients

11.4 Charoen Pokphand

11.5 Kent Feeds

11.6 Archer Daniels Midland

11.7 DeKalb Feeds

11.8 Kyodo Shiryo Company

11.9 ForFarmers

11.10 Sodrugestvo Group

11.11 Heiskell & Co.

11.12 Weston Milling Animal Nutrition

11.13 Land O Lakes Purina

11.14 New Hope Group

11.15 Miratorg Agribusiness Holding

11.16 De Hues

11.17 Alltech Inc.



