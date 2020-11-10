Global Synoptophore Market By Application, By Type, By End-user, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Synoptophore Market size is expected to reach $280.9 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Synoptophore is a particular type of diagnosis and correction device used in the treatment of strabismus or squint in the eyes. Squint or strabismus generally occurs due to the imbalance of the muscle which controls the movement of the eye. Bringing about the imbalance in the alignment of the eye and developed state of the eye turning out (diverge) or eye turning in (converge). In some cases, it additionally occurs in hypertropia and hypotropia conditions.





A standard Synoptophore comprises of two cylinders tubes that have of mirrored angle bends. Lenses of ideal magnification are used in the eyepiece of Synoptophore. Picture slides are put in the slide transporter at the tube end of the Synoptophore device. The eyes' stimulation is performed at the same time and then again via a programmed flashing unit in Synoptophore, the provision for manual stimulation is likewise given as standard. Synoptophore uses orthotic strategies for rectifying the imbalance of the eye, the fundamental benefit associated with Synoptophore as it includes non-surgical administration of imbalance of the eye.



Expanding predominance of visual acuity issues, for example, amblyopia, strabismus, diplopia, and other convergence inadequacy disorders are a portion of the essential elements driving the development of the market. As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, roughly 1-5% of the total population suffers from amblyopia. The expanding pervasiveness of risk factors prompting amblyopia and strabismus is anticipated to drive the demand for synoptophore machines over the long haul. For example, there are numerous risk factors causing amblyopia that incorporates strabismus, uncorrected refractive errors, untimely birth, cataract, ptosis, traumatic head injury, and inherited elements. It is assessed that more than 120,000 new cases of strabismus are reported every year in the U.S.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Therapeutic. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Manual and Automated. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Prkamya Visions, 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd., Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd., Gem Optical Instruments Industries, and Shanghai Link Instruments Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Diagnostic



• Therapeutic



By Type



• Manual



• Automated



By End User



• Clinics



• Hospitals



• Other End-users



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)



• Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.



• Oculus Optikgerate GmbH



• Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd.



• Prkamya Visions



• 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd.



• Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd.



• Gem Optical Instruments Industries



• Shanghai Link Instruments Co., Ltd.



