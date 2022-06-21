Global Synthetic Biology Market Report 2022 - Industry is Set to Experience Explosive Growth as Penetration Rates Accelerate

Jun 21, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors. First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate. Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry. These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms. Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.
The report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.
The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled. Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry. Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.
Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.
The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2026.
Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2021 to 2026. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market-driving forces is also provided.
The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from 2018 to 2020 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for synthetic biology within the life science industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global synthetic biology market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-user industry, and region
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for synthetic biology products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Description of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, and identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategies
- In-depth assessment of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors review, and intellectual property landscape
- Information on synthetic biology industry M&A deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene-editing industry
- Detailed profiles of about 185+ companies within synthetic biology industry. Major players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Novozymes A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Synthetic Biology Technologies Covered in this Report
- Value Chain Analysis
- Synthetic Biology Overview
- Development Stage of Synthetic Biology
- Forces Driving the Growth of the Market for Synthetic Biology
- Global Market for Synthetic Biology by End-User Industry
- Product and Technology Life Cycles
- Synthetic Biology Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Synthetic Biology
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Chapter 5 Synthetic Biology Applications
Chapter 6 Synthetic Biology Industry
Chapter 7 Global Market for Synthetic Biology
Chapter 8 Patents
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 20N Labs Inc.
- Abeona Therapeutics LLC
- Active Motif
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Agrivida Inc.
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Algenuity
- Amfora Inc.
- Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.
- Antheia Inc.
- Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
- Ardra Bio Inc.
- Arzeda Corp.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Avecia
- Azitra Inc.
- Basf AG
- Bayer AG
- Beam Therapeutics Inc.
- Benchling
- Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.
- Bio Basic Inc.
- Bio S&T Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Biomax Informatics AG
- Biomx Ltd.
- Bioneer Corp.
- Biosyntia Aps
- Bluebird Bio Inc.
- Bolt Threads Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Caribou Biosciences Inc.
- Caszyme
- Centrient Pharmaceuticals
- Codagenix Inc.
- Codexis Inc.
- Corbion
- Crispr Therapeutics
- Cronos Group
- Crown Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dovetail Genomics LLC
- Edigene Inc.
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- Eligo Bioscience Sas
- Enevolv Inc.
- Epoch Life Science Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Evonetix
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- Geltor Inc.
- Genemed Synthesis Inc.
- Genomatica
- Genscript
- Genus plc
- Gevo Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Glycosyn LLC
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Helixworks Technologies Ltd.
- Homology Medicines Inc.
- Huvepharma
- Illumina Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Industrial Microbes Inc.
- Ingenza Ltd.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Inscripta Inc.
- Labgenius Ltd.
- Locus Biosciences
- Logicbio Therapeutics
- Lumen Bioscience
- Lygos Inc.
- Meissa Vaccines, Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Microbyre, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Microsynbiotix
- Milis Bio Ltd.
- Modern Meadow
- Modular Genetics Inc.
- Molecular Assemblies Inc.
- Novome Biotechnologies Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.
- Omega Bio-Tek Inc.
- Oragenics Inc.
- Pairwise Plants Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Pivot Bio
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc.
- Precision Biosciences Inc.
- Prokarium Holdings Ltd.
- Promega Corp.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
- Scarab Genomics LLC
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- Synthace Ltd.
- Synthego Corp.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tierra Biosciences
- Transcriptic Inc.
- Triton Algae Innovations Ltd.
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Xyphos Biosciences, Inc.
- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
- Zymergen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfkgn5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article