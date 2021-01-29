Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market to 2027 with BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corp, Flint Group, & Huntsman Corp Dominating
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Dye and Pigment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market to Reach US$238.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Dye and Pigment estimated at US$77.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$238.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Synthetic Dye, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR to reach US$116.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Pigment segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.6% share of the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 22.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Synthetic Dye and Pigment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.3 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- DIC Corporation
- Flint Group
- Huntsman Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Synthetic Dye and Pigment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- TWorld 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- TWorld Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Pigment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
- Historic Review for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Dye and Pigment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Dye and Synthetic Pigment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
