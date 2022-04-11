Global Synthetic Lubricants Markets Report 2022-2027: Market is Largely Commoditized with Price Serving as a Significant Differentiator

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during 2021-2027

The global synthetic lubricants market is expected to witness stagnant growth during the forecast period. The consumption of synthetic lubricants is majorly driven by automotive and transport sector.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is the leading market for synthetic lubricants. The region accounted for 45% market share in 2021. The growth in the region is associated with the increasing demand for automotive and high-performance industrial machinery and equipment.

APAC region consists of emerging as well as developed economies such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia. These countries have considerable demand for automotive, agricultural, and construction vehicles. APAC region is also a hub for the growth of new industrial developments such as advanced manufacturing, smart cities, smart construction, and so on.

GLOBAL SYNTHETIC LUBRICANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Automotive and transportation are the largest segment by end-use. Automotive and transportation synthetic lubricants accounted for 32.20% market share in 2021.

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. Advantages driving the demand for synthetic lubricants in this segment are wear and tear prevention, reduced friction, proper heat dissipation, oxidation and corrosion prevention, component stress relieving, and maintaining proper engine functionality.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Shell (US), ExxonMobil (US), British Petroleum (UK), Chevron (US), and Sinopec (China) are some of the key players in the synthetic lubricants market. The market is largely commoditized, with price serving as a significant differentiator. Manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new and sustainable products as per customer requirements and safeguard environment as well.



Developments:

The FUCHS Group, had signed an agreement to acquire the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, and is expected to integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB.

AB. Sinopec entered into the South African market by acquiring a majority stake in Chevron's lubricant facility.

Shell Indonesia announced investment to double the production capacity of its lubricants oil blending plant (LOBP) located in Jakarta, Indonesia . When completed the plant would produce up to 300 million litres of finished lubricants, annually.

Key Vendors

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

Chevron

Sinopec

Other Prominent Vendors

Total Energies

Fuchs

Idemitsu Kosan

Lukoil

Petronas

Indian Oil

Dow

Morris Lubricants

Sasol

Valvoline

Penrite oil

Bharat Petroleum

Liqui Moly

Peak Lubricants

Amalie Oil

Eni

Addinol

Engen Petroleum

Croda International

Petro-Canada Lubricants

