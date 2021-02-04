Global Synthetic Paper Market Outlook to 2027 - Players Include Arjobex, American Profol and Cosmo Films Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Synthetic Paper market accounted for $491.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,147.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing huge adoption rate of synthetic paper in various applications and eco-friendly synthetic paper are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, limited plastic material available for synthetic paper is hindering the market growth.
Synthetic paper is organized from a synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its main material. Such paper resembles the regular paper produced from wood pulp. However, synthetic paper possess some admirable properties unlike conventional paper such as tear resistance, chemical resistance, water-proof, durable, and others which makes them ideal for various industrial applications.
Based on the raw material, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for synthetic paper because of its versatility and availability. This material is extremely used in applications which require heat stabilities, water resistance, high tensile strength and easiness of printing.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need of efficient packaging materials from food & beverage, chemical, a pharmaceutical sector especially in emerging economies such as China and India. China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub has increased the demand for synthetic paper. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials boost the production of these products in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Paper Market include Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, Transcendia, Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Relyco Sales, Inc., Transilwrap Company, Inc, MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, and Neenah Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Raw Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
5.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.4 Polystyrene (PS)
5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.7 Polyesters
5.8 High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
5.9 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
6 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Manufacturing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tubular Film
6.3 Coextruded Film
6.4 Spun-Bonded Papers
6.5 Synthetic Pulp
6.6 Extruded Flat Film
7 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Uncoated Synthetic Paper
7.3 Coated Synthetic Paper
8 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distribution Channel
8.3 Direct Channel
9 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Labels
9.2.1 In-Mold Labels
9.2.2 Shrink Labels
9.2.3 Pressure Sensitive Labels
9.2.4 Wrap-Around Labels
9.2.5 Stack Labels
9.2.6 Bar-coded Labels
9.2.7 Laboratory Identification Labels
9.3 Non-Label
9.3.1 Graphic Arts
9.3.2 Maps
9.3.3 Charts
9.3.4 Menus
9.3.5 Banners
9.3.6 ID Cards
9.4 Paper Bags
9.5 Printing
10 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Packaging
10.3 Paper
10.4 Transportation
10.5 Retail
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Food and Beverages
10.8 Pharmaceuticals
10.9 Cosmetics and Personal Care
10.11 Horticulture
11 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Arjobex SAS
13.2 American Profol Inc.
13.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group
13.4 Cosmo Films Limited
13.5 NAN Ya Plastics Corporation
13.6 Transcendia, Inc.
13.7 PPG Industries Inc.
13.8 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
13.9 Yupo Corporation
13.10 Hop Industries Corporation
13.11 Seiko Epson Corporation
13.12 Relyco Sales, Inc.
13.13 Transilwrap Company, Inc
13.14 MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH
13.15 Neenah Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55t28e
