Global Synthetic Rubber Markets to 2024
11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Synthetic Rubber - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Synthetic Rubber in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Polybutadiene Rubber
- Ethylene Propylene Rubber
- Polychloroprene Rubber
- Nitrile Rubber
- Polyisoprene Rubber
- Others
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. (Japan)
- Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Denka Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Dynasol Elastomers (Mexico)
- ExxonMobil Chemical Company (USA)
- Firestone Polymers LLC (USA)
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
- JSR Corporation (Japan)
- Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (Korea)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- ARLANXEO (Netherlands)
- LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)
- Lion Elastomers (USA)
- Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Showa Denko K.K (Japan)
- SIBUR Holding JSC (Russia)
- SINOPEC Qilu Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)
- Synthos S.A. (Poland)
- TSRC Corporation (Taiwan)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
- UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)
- Zeon Corporation (Japan)
- Zeon Chemicals LP (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene Rubber
Ethylene Propylene Rubber (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer or EPDM)
Polychloroprene Rubber (Neoprene)
Nitrile Rubber
Polyisoprene Rubber
Other Synthetic Rubbers
Butyl Rubber (IIR)
Fluoroelastomers
Silicone Rubber
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rubber Industry - A Prelude
Synthetic Rubber Market: A Review
Synthetic Rubber Consumption: Current and Future Analysis
SBR: A Major Type of Synthetic Rubber Product
Tire-Related Industries Continue to Spur Demand for Synthetic Rubber
Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of Growth in Synthetic Rubber Market
Pricing Scenario
Butadiene (BD): Major Feedstock for Synthetic Rubber
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MAJOR TRENDS AND ISSUES
Synthetic Rubber Indispensable to Automobile Tires
Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile
Automobile Tire Composition: Frequently Used Constituents
World Auto Production to Exhibit Stable Gains: Positive Outlook for Synthetic Rubber Market
Increasing Average Vehicle Life Drives Replacement Tires Demand
Innovation in Green Tire Construction Vital for Sustainable Growth of Tires Market
Green Tires Provides Traction to SSBR and Nd-PBR Markets
Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles in Select Countries
High-Performance Tires to Drive Growth
Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits to Cover Entire Life-Cycle of Tires
Wide Price Differential Leads to Interchangeability of Synthetic and Natural Rubber
Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins
Increasing Footwear Sales Augur Well for Synthetic Rubber Market
Review of Select Product Segments
Styrene-Butadiene Elastomers (SBR)
Tire Industry Dynamics Dictate Demand Trends in SBR Market
S-SBR Gradually Gaining Over E-SBR
Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market: An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Demand for SBR
Raw Material Costs Impact SBR Prices
Trade Statistics
Ethylene-Propylene Rubber (EPR)
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Asia-Pacific Continue to Hold a Significant Share of NBR Demand
Increase in Automotive Parts Production: A Key Driver for NBR
Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR): A Market to Mine
Medical Gloves: A Lucrative End-Use Market for NBR
Chloroprene Rubber
Environmental Concerns Associated with Chloroprene Rubber
Polybutadiene Rubber
Nd-Polybutadiene Rubber - Potential Growth Prospects
Butyl Rubber
Rubber Alternatives Threaten Demand
Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Alternative to Synthetic and Natural Rubber
R&D - Critical for Competitiveness of Synthetic Rubber Producers
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Types of Rubber
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Production of Synthetic Rubber
Classification
Types of Synthetic Rubbers
Key Features of Synthetic Rubber by Type
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Classification by Product Type
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Solid
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Latex
Emulsion and Solution SBR
Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
Ethylene Propylene Rubber (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer or EPDM)
Definition
End-Uses
Polychloroprene Rubber
Overview
Different Types of Chloroprene Rubber
Properties of Chloroprene Rubber
Applications of Chloroprene Rubber
Nitrile Rubber
Overview
Types of NBR
HNBR
Cold NBR
Carboxylated Nitrile (XNBR)
Crosslinked Hot NBR
Applications
Environmental Concerns
Polyisoprene Rubber
Other Synthetic Rubbers
Butyl Rubber (IIR)
Fluoroelastomers
Silicone Rubber
5. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE INDUSTRIES
Typical End Uses of Major Synthetic Rubber Forms
Uses of Select Synthetic Rubber Types in Various End-Use Applications
Tires
Footwear Industry
Construction Industry
Industrial and General Rubber Goods
Latex Products
Technical Rubber
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Prelude
SBR (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber)
Nitrile Rubber
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
CSRC Announces Investments for Manufacturing Facility in India
Hankook Tire Inks MoU with ARLANXEO
Halcyon Agri Takes Over Rubber Factories in Indonesia
ARLANXEO and Saudi Aramco Sign Agreement for EPDM Rubber
Trinseo Begins Operations of S-SBR Plant and Expands Capacity in Germany
RSEPL to Build Halogenated Butyl Rubber Plant in India
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Segment Analysis
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene Rubber
Nitrile Rubber
Polychloroprene
EPDM
Competitive Landscape
Key Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competition
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Demand for Synthetic Rubber
Grading System for Tires to Boost Demand for S-SBR
Government Laws Push Demand for Winter Tires
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China: A Leading Market for Synthetic Rubber
Production Scenario
China's Tire Industry: The Main Consumer Market for Synthetic Rubber
Chinese Ministry Pushes for Achieving Optimum Radialization
EU Labeling System Poses Challenges for Tire Manufacturers
Synthetic Rubber: Segmental Review
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene Propylene Rubber
Chloroprene Rubber
Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)
Isobutadiene-Isoprene Rubber (IIR)
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Synthetic Rubber Market in India
Indian Companies Focus on Expanding Synthetic Rubber Capacity
Tire Industry: Stable Demand Sustains Growth in Synthetic Rubber Market
Radialization Gains Prominence in India
Competition
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Malaysia-A Major Market for Synthetic Rubber
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
8.7 Latin America
9. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91)
- The United States (12)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (3)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8drh8/global_synthetic?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article