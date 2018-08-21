Global Synthetic Rubber Markets to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Synthetic Rubber - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Synthetic Rubber in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:





Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Rubber

Polychloroprene Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Polyisoprene Rubber

Others

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. ( Japan )

) Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Denka Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) Dynasol Elastomers ( Mexico )

) ExxonMobil Chemical Company ( USA )

) Firestone Polymers LLC ( USA )

) Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( USA )

) JSR Corporation ( Japan )

) Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (Korea)

Lanxess AG ( Germany )

( ) ARLANXEO ( Netherlands )

) LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Lion Elastomers ( USA )

) Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Showa Denko K.K ( Japan )

) SIBUR Holding JSC ( Russia )

) SINOPEC Qilu Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd ( Japan )

) Synthos S.A. ( Poland )

) TSRC Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) UBE Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Versalis S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Zeon Corporation ( Japan )

) Zeon Chemicals LP ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)



Polybutadiene Rubber



Ethylene Propylene Rubber (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer or EPDM)



Polychloroprene Rubber (Neoprene)



Nitrile Rubber



Polyisoprene Rubber



Other Synthetic Rubbers



Butyl Rubber (IIR)



Fluoroelastomers



Silicone Rubber







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Rubber Industry - A Prelude



Synthetic Rubber Market: A Review



Synthetic Rubber Consumption: Current and Future Analysis



SBR: A Major Type of Synthetic Rubber Product



Tire-Related Industries Continue to Spur Demand for Synthetic Rubber



Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of Growth in Synthetic Rubber Market



Pricing Scenario



Butadiene (BD): Major Feedstock for Synthetic Rubber







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MAJOR TRENDS AND ISSUES



Synthetic Rubber Indispensable to Automobile Tires



Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile



Automobile Tire Composition: Frequently Used Constituents



World Auto Production to Exhibit Stable Gains: Positive Outlook for Synthetic Rubber Market



Increasing Average Vehicle Life Drives Replacement Tires Demand



Innovation in Green Tire Construction Vital for Sustainable Growth of Tires Market



Green Tires Provides Traction to SSBR and Nd-PBR Markets



Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles in Select Countries



High-Performance Tires to Drive Growth



Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits to Cover Entire Life-Cycle of Tires



Wide Price Differential Leads to Interchangeability of Synthetic and Natural Rubber



Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins



Increasing Footwear Sales Augur Well for Synthetic Rubber Market



Review of Select Product Segments



Styrene-Butadiene Elastomers (SBR)



Tire Industry Dynamics Dictate Demand Trends in SBR Market



S-SBR Gradually Gaining Over E-SBR



Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market: An Overview



Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Demand for SBR



Raw Material Costs Impact SBR Prices



Trade Statistics



Ethylene-Propylene Rubber (EPR)



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)



Asia-Pacific Continue to Hold a Significant Share of NBR Demand



Increase in Automotive Parts Production: A Key Driver for NBR



Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR): A Market to Mine



Medical Gloves: A Lucrative End-Use Market for NBR



Chloroprene Rubber



Environmental Concerns Associated with Chloroprene Rubber



Polybutadiene Rubber



Nd-Polybutadiene Rubber - Potential Growth Prospects



Butyl Rubber



Rubber Alternatives Threaten Demand



Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Alternative to Synthetic and Natural Rubber



R&D - Critical for Competitiveness of Synthetic Rubber Producers







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction



Types of Rubber



Natural Rubber



Synthetic Rubber



Production of Synthetic Rubber



Classification



Types of Synthetic Rubbers



Key Features of Synthetic Rubber by Type



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)



Classification by Product Type



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Solid



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Latex



Emulsion and Solution SBR



Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)



Ethylene Propylene Rubber (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer or EPDM)



Definition



End-Uses



Polychloroprene Rubber



Overview



Different Types of Chloroprene Rubber



Properties of Chloroprene Rubber



Applications of Chloroprene Rubber



Nitrile Rubber



Overview



Types of NBR



HNBR



Cold NBR



Carboxylated Nitrile (XNBR)



Crosslinked Hot NBR



Applications



Environmental Concerns



Polyisoprene Rubber



Other Synthetic Rubbers



Butyl Rubber (IIR)



Fluoroelastomers



Silicone Rubber







5. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE INDUSTRIES



Typical End Uses of Major Synthetic Rubber Forms



Uses of Select Synthetic Rubber Types in Various End-Use Applications



Tires



Footwear Industry



Construction Industry



Industrial and General Rubber Goods



Latex Products



Technical Rubber







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Prelude



SBR (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber)



Nitrile Rubber







6.1 Focus on Select Players







6.2 Recent Industry Activity



CSRC Announces Investments for Manufacturing Facility in India



Hankook Tire Inks MoU with ARLANXEO



Halcyon Agri Takes Over Rubber Factories in Indonesia



ARLANXEO and Saudi Aramco Sign Agreement for EPDM Rubber



Trinseo Begins Operations of S-SBR Plant and Expands Capacity in Germany



RSEPL to Build Halogenated Butyl Rubber Plant in India







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Segment Analysis



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)



Polybutadiene Rubber



Nitrile Rubber



Polychloroprene



EPDM



Competitive Landscape



Key Export-Import Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Export-Import Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Competition



B. Market Analytics







8.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Demand for Synthetic Rubber



Grading System for Tires to Boost Demand for S-SBR



Government Laws Push Demand for Winter Tires



B. Market Analytics







8.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis







8.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



China: A Leading Market for Synthetic Rubber



Production Scenario



China's Tire Industry: The Main Consumer Market for Synthetic Rubber



Chinese Ministry Pushes for Achieving Optimum Radialization



EU Labeling System Poses Challenges for Tire Manufacturers



Synthetic Rubber: Segmental Review



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)



Nitrile Rubber (NBR)



Ethylene Propylene Rubber



Chloroprene Rubber



Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)



Isobutadiene-Isoprene Rubber (IIR)



B. Market Analytics







8.5.2 India



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Synthetic Rubber Market in India



Indian Companies Focus on Expanding Synthetic Rubber Capacity



Tire Industry: Stable Demand Sustains Growth in Synthetic Rubber Market



Radialization Gains Prominence in India



Competition



B. Market Analytics







8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Malaysia-A Major Market for Synthetic Rubber



B. Market Analytics







8.6 Middle East & Africa



Market Analysis







8.7 Latin America







9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91)

The United States (12)

(12) Japan (12)

(12) Europe (13)

(13)

Germany (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)

(Excluding Japan) (50) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8drh8/global_synthetic?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

