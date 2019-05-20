Global Syringes Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Syringes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes, & Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Cardinal Health, Inc.

- Gerresheimer AG

- Kawamoto Corporation







SYRINGES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Definition of Product Segments

Sterilizable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes





2. MARKET OVERVIEW



Syringes - A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Asia - Central for Future Growth

Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance

Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes

Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles and Syringes

Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market





3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES



Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes

Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum

Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention

Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with Silicone Lubrication

New Materials Gain Attention

Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre- Filled Syringes

Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number of Lyophilised Drugs

Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic

Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes

Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry

Filling and Stoppering

Inspection of Prefilled Syringes

Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain

Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Preloaded Insulin Pens

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending - A Review

Table 1: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 Through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographics Spell Opportunities

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market Potential

Table 2: Global 60 Years and Above Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 1980-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand

Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand

Table 3: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus by Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Syringes

Types of Syringes

Sterilizable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Syringes by Capacity

Definition of Syringe Types by Application

Anesthesia Syringes

Angiographic Syringes

Blood Gas Syringes

Dental Syringes

Ear Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Irrigating Syringes





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Relatively Concentrated Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Safety Syringe Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Prefilled Syringe Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc.(USA)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Schott AG (Germany)

Smiths Medical (UK)

Terumo Corp. (Japan)

Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)

5.2 Product Introductions/Approvals

SCHOTT Unveils syriQ BioPure™ Pre-Fillable Glass Syringes

NeoMed Launches Syringe to Syringe Coupler

Smiths Medical Introduces Medfusion® Syringe Pump

BD Introduces the BD Ultra-Fine™ Micro Pen Needle

Hamilton Adds PSD/4 Smooth Flow to PSD/4 Precision Syringe Drive Product Family

Gerresheimer to Launch New Integrated, Passive Syringe

Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit® Syringe

Gerresheimer Introduces Metal-Free Syringe

Symjepi Receives FDA Approval for New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe

Medela to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes

Gerresheimer Unveils Metal-Free Syringe

Gerresheimer Markets New Integrated Safety Syringe

Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit® Syringe and Accessory Line

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Terumo Receives GMP Certification for Manufacture and Filling of Plajex™ Pre-Fillable Syringes with I-Coating™ Stoppers

Terumo Expands Production Facilities for Pre-Filled Syringes

Genentech Wins FDA Approval for Lucentis® Prefilled Syringe

Sandoz Buys Rights to Market Adamis' Symjepi Pre-Filled Syringe

Kyowa Receives Approval for Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Syringe[KKF] in Japan

SCHOTT Expands Production Capacity for Polymer Syringes

Medela Gains FDA Approval to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral

BD Completes Acquisition of C. R. Bard

Merit Medical to Acquire Certain Assets of BD

Catalent Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cook Pharmica

Cardinal Health to Acquire Medtronic Medical Supplies Business





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Product Type/Segment

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilizable Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Sterilizable Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Sterilizable Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Disposable Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Disposable Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Disposable Syringes Analysis by Type

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Syringes by Type - Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Disposable Syringes by Type - Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Disposable Syringes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Conventional Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Conventional Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Conventional Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Safety Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Safety Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Prefilled Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Prefilled Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Prefilled Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Add Tables

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Angiographic Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Angiographic Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Angiographic Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Dental Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Dental Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insulin Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Insulin Syringes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Insulin Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Disposable Syringes Market

Safety Syringes Report Healthy Growth

Prefilled Syringes - A Growing Market

Population Demographics and Rise in Chronic Diseases Drive Growth Numbers

Table 36: US Population by Age Group (2016 & 2030): Percentage Share Breakdown for <14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Insulin Syringes Dominate the US Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Table 37: The US Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Segment (2017): Percent Share Breakdown of Consumption for Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens, and Insulin Pen Injections (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)

Table 39: Number of Diabetics by Gender in the US (2017) (in '000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: The US Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The US 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Safety Fuels Demand for Prefilled Syringes

Injectable Drug Delivery Drives Demand for Syringes

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 55: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 61: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Italian Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: UK Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: UK 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 70: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Russian Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 73: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/ Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/ Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Healthcare Sector Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Syringes Market - Strong Growth Prospects

Disposable Syringes - A Growing Market

Safety Syringe Market in India Sets Off

Pre-Filled Syringes Market

Competition

Market Concerns

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 The Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 91: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/ Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 100: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/ Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Brazilian Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Syringes by Product Type/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sterilizable Syringes, Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), and Prefilled Syringes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 103) The United States (52) Canada (1) Japan (9) Europe (26) - France (1) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (2)

