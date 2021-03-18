Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is expected to reach US$ 8,247.5 million by 2027 from US$ 6,056.3 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Based on type, the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is segmented into voriconazole, liposomal amphotericin b, systemic oral azoles, topical antifungal agents, and others. In 2019, the systemic oral azoles segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to rising number of invasive fungal infections. Oral azole drugs, such as fluconazole, ketoconazole, and itraconazole, have a major advantages in systemic antifungal therapy. Among all three, fluconazole has the most attractive pharmacologic (pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic) profile, including the capacity to produce high concentrations of active drug in cerebrospinal fluid and urine.



Rise in prevalence of fungal diseases and increase in incidence of hospital-acquired fungal infection are the key factors driving the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market. Moreover increase in R&D activities and new drug pipeline are likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, undiagnosed cases of systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis are restricting the market growth.



Novartis Ag; Sanofi-Aventis; Pfizer, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bayer Ag; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Abbott; and Cipla are among the leading companies operating in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market.



Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Geography



2. Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Clinical Trials Phases of Products Offered by Companies

4.5 Candida Specific Products



5. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Fungal Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Hospital Acquired Fungal Infection

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Resistance to Antifungal Drugs

5.2.2 Side Effects of Antifungal Drugs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in R&D Activities and Pipeline of New Drug

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consolidation of Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market Analysis- by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Voriconazole

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Voriconazole Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Liposomal Amphotericin B

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Liposomal Amphotericin B Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Systemic Oral Azoles

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Systemic Oral Azoles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Topical Antifungal Agents

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Topical Antifungal Agents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market Analysis- by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CPA)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA)

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Gastrointestinal Candidiasis

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Candidiasis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Genitourinary Tract Candidiasis

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Genitourinary Tract Candidiasis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market

9.2 Europe: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market

9.5 South and Central America: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Growth Strategies In The Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidiasis Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Novartis AG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Sanofi

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Pfizer Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Bayer AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Abbott

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Cipla Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



