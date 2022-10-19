Global Tactical Communications Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Advanced Communications Systems to Replace Legacy Equipment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tactical Communications Market (2022-2027) by Platform, Type, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tactical Communications Market is estimated to be USD 19.35 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.24%.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are BAE System, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics

Harris, etc.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Company Profiles

BAE System

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris

Iridium Communications

L-3 Communications

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

PacStar

Raytheon Company

Tactical Communications Group

TERMA

Thales Group

Ultra-Electronics

Viasat

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand for Advanced Communications Systems to Replace Legacy Equipment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Ensuring Seamless Connectivity in a Limited Bandwidth

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) Technology in Tactical Communications Systems

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Ensuring Interoperability of Disparate Communications Technologies

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Tactical Communications Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Airborne

6.3 Shipborne

6.4 Land

6.5 Underwater

7 Global Tactical Communications Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soldier Radio

7.3 Manpack

7.4 VIC (Vehicular Intercommunications Radio)

7.5 HCDR (High Capacity Data Radio)

7.6 Others

8 Global Tactical Communications Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM)

8.3 Next-Generation Network (NGN)

9 Global Tactical Communications Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ISR ( Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance)

9.3 Communications

9.4 Combat

9.5 Command & Control

