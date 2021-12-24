Global Talent Management Market Research Report 2021: Innovation Culture is on the Rise Because of Increasing AI Adoption in HR Software Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Growth Opportunities in Talent Management Due to Increasing Uptake of Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the talent management space. As the industry continues to evolve from point applications to integrated solutions, AI capabilities will become the core of talent management solutions.

The study identifies key AI trends impacting the industry, including the convergence of and the adoption of multiple sensing and analytics technologies, the increasing use-cases of chatbots, and the growing importance of social media analytics.

The research service studies AI-based potential use-cases within the talent management life cycle and identifies the potential impact of AI on HR functional areas such as recruitment, learning and development, and performance management.

The study also discusses digital adoption in talent management and lists companies to watch out for in this space. In conclusion, growth opportunities are mapped for talent management solution vendors, including the monetization of benchmarking tools and product interoperability with external data sources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Use of AI in Talent Management

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. AI in Talent Management - Key Trends

Evolution of AI in Talent Management

Trend 1 - The Convergence and the Adoption of Multiple Sensing and Analytics Technologies are Accelerating AI Adoption in Talent Management

Trend 2 - Increasing Use-cases of Chatbots in Talent Management

Trend 3 - Growing Role of Social Media Analytics in HR Processes

Trend 4 - Rising Importance of Solutions that Provide AI Analytics-driven Insight

Trend 5 - Customized Integration of Data from Third-party Sources to Create a Data Repository

3. AI's Potential to Transform Talent Management Functions

Integration of AI/Ml Capabilities Across HR Processes to Build Talent Management Solutions

Potential Impact of AI on Talent Management Life Cycle Processes

Recruitment

Learning and Development

Performance Management

Employee Engagement

Employee Payroll

4. The Way Forward and Companies to Watch

Evolution of Digital Technology Adoption in Talent Management

Evolution of Digital Technology Adoption in Talent Management - Use-cases

The Way Forward

Company to Watch (Talent Management) - Workday, Inc.

Company to Watch (Payroll) - Ramco Systems

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - AI in Talent Management

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Services to Build Customized Solutions for AI by Leveraging Emerging Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Enabling Product Design and Value Proposition for Interoperability with External Data Sources

Growth Opportunity 3: Augmenting Benchmarking Tools and Capabilities for Monetization

