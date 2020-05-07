Global Talent Solutions (GTS) Provides Assistance to the Franchise Community, Getting America Working Again in Partnership with Hyrell

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent Solutions (GTS), the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry, has partnered with Hyrell, an award-winning franchise recruiting software provider, to get America's franchise community back to work amid the Coronavirus crisis.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving millions unemployed and searching for jobs, the Hyrell and GTS partnership provides franchise companies and industry executives complimentary access to technology and resources enabling them to get back on their feet and back to work as quickly as possible. The partnership enables two leaders in the recruiting and talent acquisition space to develop a program that provides both executive outplacement services to franchisors who have been forced to displace members of their corporate team, as well as a hiring system for their franchisees, at no charge. Additionally, both franchisors and franchisees will be provided access to award-winning technology that enables them to effectively ramp up hiring at the local level as each state begins to reopen.

"So many people are suffering due to the pandemic, so it's great to be able to give back to the franchise community and support them through this partnership. We're providing necessary resources to franchisors and displaced franchise executives due to unforeseen layoffs, working to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible," said Michael Ruiz, CEO of GTS.

The Complimentary Executive Outplacement Services include a variety of resources to give back to those displaced in franchising:

Career Counseling/Guidance and Marketability Sessions – this resource helps those effected by layoffs and furloughs to clarify their skills, define interests and map career trajectories to set them up for success in finding and landing their next position and through the entire recruitment process.

– this resource helps those effected by layoffs and furloughs to clarify their skills, define interests and map career trajectories to set them up for success in finding and landing their next position and through the entire recruitment process. Career Marketing Plans and Preparation – this service helps in personal marketing plan development, resume and LinkedIn review & completion, and interview preparation training.

– this service helps in personal marketing plan development, resume and LinkedIn review & completion, and interview preparation training. Inclusion in GTS' Career Connect program – its professional talent acquisition professionals will proactively work on behalf of those displaced to uncover opportunities and connect them directly with hiring executives.

Hyrell, the industry leader in applicant tracking software, has committed over $270,000 to date for its COVID-19 Relief Program and expects to expand that commitment to over $1.1 million, which GTS is matching as well with its outplacement initiatives. This program provides full access to Hyrell's award-winning applicant tracking platform with unlimited job posting to all of the major job sites. As Hyrell is designed exclusively for the franchise industry, the program allows affected businesses to hire their ideal team in preparation for reopening and getting America back to work. For more information or to request access, please visit hyrell.com/GTSpartnership.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the nation's workforce and business owners, which is why it's so important to give back and offer a path forward that will help America get back to work," said Chris Warren, COO of Hyrell.

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) provides a more efficient way to identify and connect top industry talent with great career opportunities within its clients' organizations. Global Talent Solutions is constantly evolving and fine-tuning its recruitment systems and processes to adapt to the ever-changing business climate, particularly that of franchises, enabling the firm to deliver top performers to its clients.

To request access to the complimentary program, visit hyrell.com/GTSpartnership.

To learn more about Global Talent Solutions (GTS), visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL TALENT SOLUTIONS:

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. With a systematic, candidate-centric approach to talent acquisition, GTS is able to identify and connect top industry talent with career advancement opportunities within its clients' organizations. To learn more about GTS, visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

ABOUT HYRELL:

Hyrell Online Hiring Systems is a privately-owned provider of web-based hiring solutions. Hyrell provides leading-edge hiring solutions throughout the franchise industry. These solutions are built with industry-best practices and are designed to efficiently identify the best quality applicants for any organization. For more information, please call 1-855-887-2965 or visit hyrell.com.

