Global Tappet Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tappet estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027. Flat Tappet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Tappet segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Tappet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

COMP Cams

Eaton Corporation PLC

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Jinan Worldwide Auto-Accessory Limited

Lunati

NSK Ltd.

Otics Corporation

Rane Engine Valve Limited.

Riken

Schaeffler AG

SKF Group

SM Motorenteile GmbH

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tappet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tappet Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tappet Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tappet Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Flat Tappet (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Flat Tappet (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Flat Tappet (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Roller Tappet (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Roller Tappet (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Roller Tappet (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Below 4 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Below 4 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Below 4 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: 4-6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: 4-6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: 4-6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Above 6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Above 6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Above 6 Cylinders (Engine Capacity) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tappet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Tappet Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Tappet Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Tappet Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Tappet Market in the United States by Engine

Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Tappet Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Tappet Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Tappet Historic Market Review by Engine

Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Tappet Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Engine Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Tappet: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Tappet Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Tappet: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Tappet Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Tappet Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Engine Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Tappet Market by Engine Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tappet Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Tappet Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Tappet Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Tappet Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Tappet Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 50: Tappet Market in Europe in US$ Million by Engine

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Tappet Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Tappet Market in France by Engine Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Tappet Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Tappet Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Tappet Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Engine Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Tappet Market by Engine Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Tappet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Tappet Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Tappet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Tappet Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Tappet Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Tappet Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Tappet Historic Market Review by Engine

Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Tappet Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Engine Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Tappet Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Tappet Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Tappet Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Tappet Market in Russia by Engine Capacity:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Tappet Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 92: Tappet Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Engine Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Tappet Market Share Breakdown by

Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Tappet Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Tappet Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Tappet Market in Asia-Pacific by Engine Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Tappet Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Tappet Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Tappet Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Tappet Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Tappet Historic Market Review by Engine

Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Tappet Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Engine Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Tappet Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Tappet Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Tappet Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 120: Tappet Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tappet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Tappet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tappet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Tappet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tappet Market Share Analysis by

Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Tappet Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Tappet Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Tappet Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Tappet Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Engine Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Tappet Market by Engine Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Tappet Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 140: Tappet Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Engine

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Tappet Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Tappet Market in Brazil by Engine Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Tappet Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Tappet Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Tappet Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Tappet Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Tappet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Tappet Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Tappet Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Tappet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Tappet Market in Rest of Latin America by Engine

Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Tappet Market Share Breakdown

by Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Tappet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Tappet Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Tappet Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Tappet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Tappet Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Tappet Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Tappet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Tappet Historic Market by Engine

Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Tappet Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Engine Capacity for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Tappet: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Tappet Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Tappet Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Tappet: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Tappet Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Tappet Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Tappet Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Tappet Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Engine Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 179: Tappet Market in Israel in US$ Million by Engine

Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Tappet Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Tappet Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Engine Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Tappet Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Tappet Market by Engine Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Tappet Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Tappet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Tappet Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Tappet Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine

Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Tappet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 192: Tappet Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Tappet Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Tappet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Tappet Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Tappet Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Capacity

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Tappet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Tappet Market Share Breakdown by

Engine Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Tappet Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Tappet Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Tappet Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Engine Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Tappet Market in Africa by Engine Capacity:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Tappet Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799765/?utm_source=PRN



