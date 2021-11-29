Global Targeted Oncology Therapeutics for Lung Cancer: Leading Competitors in the Field of Next-Generation Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Lung Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A number of factors are changing the way market participants view the cancer therapeutics market. These factors are evident in the disease targets and drug classes that comprise a significant number of recent trials.

After decades of disappointment and missed financial objectives, the genetic underpinnings of disease are converging with improved computer-assisted pharmacological decision making. Market sector participants now find themselves pursuing realistic therapeutic strategies that have the potential to fulfil product strategies in both scientific and human terms.



As immuno-therapeutics in general - and immuno-oncology in particular - move to the forefront, the major oncology drug developers are beginning to align with specific therapeutic approaches, such as PARP and PD-1/PD-L1. The analytics analysis of current active oncology trial data reveals these factors and how they are affecting the oncology drug development landscape.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the market share of approved therapeutics?

What is the global supply picture for targeted therapeutics?

Who are the market leaders, by Indication? by Product?

What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications? What are the product opportunities?

What are the established products in this space? by target, indication, API class, revenue?

What is the competitive picture for the major Oncology market segments?

Drug treatment resources

Competitive therapy map

Clinical trial activity

Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:

The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem

Biological Drug Activity by Region

Biological Oncology Market Leaders

Oncology mAbs: Competitive Considerations

mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

Historical Growth of Biologicals

Leading Biological Drug Companies - Activity by Drug & Segment

FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Lung Cancers

FDA Approved TKIs Indicated for Lung Cancers

Key Therapeutic Targets

EGFR

VEGF

ALK Gene

PD-L1

ROS-1 Gene

RET

The Addressable Market

Drugs in Development

Leading Lung Cancer Supplier Assessments

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celltrion

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly

Genentech

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Biotech

Kyowa Kirin

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

United Therapeutics

Roche

EMD Serono

Immunex

Lonza Biologics

Lonza AG

Seattle Genetics

Biogen

