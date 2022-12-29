Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Market Report 2022-2026: Examine How the Dominant Competitors are Performing in the $51 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026, has a focus on the dynamic tax and accounting segment.

In 2021, the top competitors in the tax, accounting, and business information publishing market, generated revenue of $28.9 billion, up 10.5% over 2020. This report examines how the dominant competitors are performing in the market.

Analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors forms the foundation of the report: encompassing market performance, marketing strategies, acquisitions and divestitures, and new products. The reader will gain a deeper understanding of the largest competitors, as well as challengers and disruptors.

The report assesses the impact of trends emerging in the market. Tax and accounting professionals will face disruption from government policies and taxation in the U.S. and globally. In particular, readers can learn about the market impact of the sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets. In the U.K., the government's rollout of digitization of tax collection is on the radar as an opportunity to increase the adoption of cloud solutions.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of innovation strategies employed by top competitors, showing how major competitors are fueling growth. This market report reviews the growing application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing in new platforms, tools, and solutions.

M&A activity is an essential growth driver in this category. The report outlines how this activity is reshaping the competitive landscape and delves into the mega-merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit, and its impact on the category.

Elsewhere in the report, the reader will find insights about product customers, trends in product use, geographic skews, product formats, and challenges facing the industry. The report closes with a near-term outlook for key competitors, and a forecast for product segments and the overall category over the 2022-2026 period. The report forecasts that the tax, accounting, and business information publishing market will reach $51.0 billion by 2026, driven by growth in the platforms/tools & solutions segment.

Covered in the new report is a selection of important competitors, including Gartner, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, S&P Global, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, Sage Group, Wolters Kluwer, Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones, Xero, Harvard Business Publishing, Haufe Group, Wiley, and Bloomberg Tax.

The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax

Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions

Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit

Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts

Detailed company profiles

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Introduction

Definition of the Business Information Publishing Market

Definitions by Format

Information Databases



Platforms/Tools & Solutions



Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)

Definitions by Geography

Sources of Information

Primary Research



Secondary Research



Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts

Executive Overview

Introduction

Revenue & Growth



Competitive Landscape



Drivers



Outlook

Trends & Product Landscape

Introduction

Current Trends

Automation



Continuous Accounting



Advisory Roles



Tax Legislation: US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act



Tax Legislation: Inflation Reduction Act



COVID Aftermath and Taxes



The Digital Tax Collector



Global Minimum Tax



The ESG Juggernaut

Looking Ahead

SMB Penetration



Data Security



Blockchain & Accounting

Product Landscape

Table Business Publishing Market by Product Format, 2020-2022 (million dollars)



Intelligence Platforms/Tools & Solutions



Information Databases



Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)

Leading Competitors

Introduction

Market Share

Table Leading Business Information Publishers, 2020-2021 (million dollars)

Mergers & Acquisitions

Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2018



Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2019



Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2020



Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2021



Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2022

Gartner

Company Overview



Business Segments



Recent Company Performance



Publishing Strategy



Innovation

S&P Global

Intuit

Kantar

Sage Group

IHS Markit

Wolters Kluwer

Thomson Reuters

Dow Jones

Xero

Harvard Business Publishing

Haufe Group

Wiley

Bloomberg Tax

Global Perspective & Forecast

Introduction

Currency Effects

Table Currency Exchange Rates, 2019-2021

Business Publishing by Geography

Market Forecast

Global Markets

Product Segments

Forecast Market Share for Leading Competitors

